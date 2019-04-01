Khalid Announces North American Tour To Support 'Free Spirit' Album

Khalid is embarking on his first headlining world tour. The “Talk” musician, whose album Free Spirit drops on Apr. 5, broke the exciting news on his Instagram page.

“I just wanna thank you guys so much for making this possible man life is a dream!!” he wrote. “I love u guys so much, and I can’t wait to bring @clairo on the road with me! Hope to see you there ❤️ MORE INFO SOON.” Elsewhere in the post, the Texas-bred artist wrote that “not even” three years ago, he was performing in coffee shops hoping for his big break.

Khalid’s tour kicks off in Phoenix on Jun. 20, and will hit major cities such as Las Vegas, Denver, Houston, Chicago, New York and more, before finally concluding in Miami on Aug. 17. Musician Clairo will accompany him on special dates.

Tickets go on sale via LiveNation on Apr. 5, and presale tickets are available on Apr. 2. Check out his entire list of tour dates below.

June 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

June 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

June 23 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

June 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

June 28 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

June 29 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

July 1 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

July 4 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

July 7 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

July 9 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

July 12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

July 14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

July 16 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

July 18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

July 21 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

July 23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 26 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

July 28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 3 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

August 4 – Hartford, CT @ XL CENTER

August 6 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

August 8 – Montreal, QC @ The Bell Centre

August 10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

August 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 13 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

August 14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

August 16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

August 17 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena