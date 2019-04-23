Kid Cudi Buys $10,000 Worth Of Popeyes To Give To The Homeless

Amazing.

Kid Cudi reportedly spent $10,000 on Postmates while in Indio, Calif. for the second weekend of Coachella, where he accompanied collaborator and friend Kanye West during his highly-anticipated Sunday Service. However, the lofty price tag for food was for a great cause.

According to TMZ, the Kids See Ghost musician bought Popeyes chicken, biscuits, mashed potatoes and fries to the homeless community in the area through the Coachella Valley Homeless Commission.

"The delivery service dropped off a carload of food to the shelter, which serves hundreds of homeless people in Indio," writes the gossip site, "and they all got a nice hot meal this weekend thanks to Cudi's generosity." In a video of the good deed unfolding, dozens of boxes of Popeyes are unveiled in the trunk of a car. In another shot, plates full of meals are placed on a counter for delivery.

Other than his super sweet deed, Cudi worked with Postmates to curate a munchies-friendly menu, which will be available until May 25 in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Miami.

"Just open your Postmates app or visit Postmates.com, select the Munchies Menu and order from the restaurant in your market," the site reads.