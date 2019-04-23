Kim Kardashian Working On Getting Max B Out Of Prison Early

French Montana reportedly spoke to Kim K about Max B's case.

Kim Kardashian is making huge strides in the criminal justice department. Now that Kim is studying to become a lawyer, the reality star has her sights set on getting a number of prisoners out of prison. According to French Montana, Kim is looking into Max B's case now.

French stopped by Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio on April 16, where he revealed Kim's plans. After telling her about Max's situation, she apparently showed interest in trying to get him out early. "Me and Kim was talking about getting Max B home from jail," he explained. "Cause she's doing the whole thing with...So, like for her to even reach out and do that I felt like that was powerful."

Max B has been behind bars since June 2009 after being sentenced to 75 years in prison on conspiracy charges pertaining to armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and felony murder. In Sept. 2016, he reportedly accepted a plea deal for aggravated manslaughter and is set to be released on November 9, 2025.

Kardashian is currently taking a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm with the goal of taking the bar in 2022. She previously helped Alice Marie Johnson – a nonviolent offender sentenced to life in prison – commute her sentence. It is unclear how she intends to help Max B at this time.