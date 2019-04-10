Kim Kardashian Reportedly Planning To Become A Lawyer

"I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society."

According to a new interview with Vogue Magazine, Kim Kardashian expressed that she is studying to become a lawyer.

This wouldn’t be out of left-field– the reality star’s father, Robert Kardashian, was on the legal team for O.J. Simpson during his infamous 1994 murder trial. The beauty mogul played a role in the high-profile commute of Alice Marie Johnson’s life sentence for a nonviolent drug charge. In California, you don't have to go to law school to take the bar exam.

“…Last summer, [Kardashian] made the unlikely decision—one she knew would be met with an eye roll for the ages—to begin a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022,” writes the publication.

Kardashian has reportedly been working closely with CNN’s Van Jones and attorney Jessica Jackson on #cut50, a “national bipartisan advocacy group on criminal-justice reform, for months, visiting prisons, petitioning governors, and attending meetings at the White House.”

“It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I’ve always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society,” Kardashian said about her interest in law. “I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Van Jones praised Kardashian for her time in the White House with Trump, which he called “the most effective, emotionally intelligent intervention that I’ve ever seen in American politics.”