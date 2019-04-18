Kodak Black Arrested At US-Canada Border On Weapons And Drugs Charges
The "Tunnel Vision" artist was scheduled to perform in Boston, Mass., as part of his Dying to Live tour.
While returning to the U.S. from Canada on Wednesday night (April 17), Kodak Black, as well as three individuals, were stopped by Customs Agents at the border. After the authorities searched the vehicle, they were arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and criminal possession of a weapon, TMZ reports.
However, the concert was canceled which generated outrage from fans and confusion from some of Kodak's camp who weren't aware of the rapper's whereabouts. It has been reported that he is still in custody and being held on a $20,000 cash bond or $40,000 bond.
Since the start of his career, Kodak's name has remained in the midst of controversy. Recently, he landed at the center of attention for his back and forth with T.I., who removed artwork from his Trap Museum in Atlanta, Ga. that depicted the Florida native following Kodak's comments about Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle. The beef between the two escalated to the point that Kodak released a diss track aimed at T.I. called "Expeditiously."
Kodak's run-ins with the law have also been a topic of discussion. The 21-year-old was released on August 18, 2018, after serving seven months for marijuana possession and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Kodak currently faces criminal sexual conduct charges and faces up to a maximum of 30 years in prison.