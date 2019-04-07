Kodak Black Says He'll Wait A Year Before Trying To Date Lauren London
deep sigh
Kodak Black merited the ire of the Internet Saturday (April 6) when the 21-year-old took to IG live and said he'd give Lauren London a year before trying to date her.
Surrounded by friends, Black referred to the 34-year-old mother of two as "a whole widow" and insisted his intentions were pure.
"I'd be the best man I could be for her," Black, real name Dieuson Octave, can be heard saying. "I'd give her a whole year. She might need a whole year of crying and sh*t."
The video quickly circulated online drawing criticism from many who deemed the comments disrespectful and classless.
However, a discussion began online about whether or not those criticizing Black were truly defending London as an individual.
This isn't the first time Black has been the topic of discussion. Recently, he earned a digital eye roll from the Twittersphere after the release of his song "Pimping Ain't Easy" in which he used homophobic lyrics about Young MA: "I go Young M.A on these dumb b***hes/Like a d*ke, man, you n****s can’t f**k with me” and “I’m f**kin’ Young M.A, long as she got a coochie.”
Young MA, an openly gay rapper, later addressed Black's lyrics calling him a "weirdo."
Aside from his questionable comments, Black will reportedly return to South Carolina this summer or fall to stand trial for allegedly raping a high school student while in a hotel room two years ago. If convicted, Black faces 30 years in prison.