Kodak Black's Music Banned From L.A.'s Power 106 Radio Station

This comes after the polarizing rapper's comments regarding Lauren London.

In the aftermath of Kodak Black’s comments regarding Lauren London, many have called for the ‘cancellation’ of the polarizing Florida rapper. According to Justin Credible, a DJ for the Los Angeles-based radio station Power 106, the California network will no longer be playing Kodak’s music.

“We stand with the family of Nipsey Hussle and are appalled by the disrespectful and poor comments made by Kodak Black,” Justin wrote via Twitter. “With that, Power 106 will not support Kodak Black’s music.”

Over the weekend, the “Tunnel Vision” MC spoke about London, who recently lost her longtime love Nipsey Hussle to gun violence. On Instagram Live, Kodak said that he would only give London a year to grieve for Hussle before he tries to hit on her.

“Lauren London, that baby, though,” he said. “She about to be out here single. She’s finna be a whole widow out here. ’ll be the best man I can be for her. I’ll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and sh*t for [Nipsey].” He has sense sent a video apologizing to London for his comments.

Charlemagne Tha God dubbed Kodak “Donkey Of The Day” for his comments, and at the Beautycon NYC Festival, he echoed his sentiment.

“I don’t agree with what he said at all, but Kodak Black has said a lot of problematic things,” he said. “Somebody needs to sit his little young a** down and have a conversation with him.”