Kodak Black Reportedly Charged With Sexual Assault, Trial Delayed

The rapper faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Kodak Black will be returning to South Carolina sometime this year to face allegations that he raped a high school student in a hotel room two years ago. The 21-year-old rapper has reportedly been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and faces a maximum of 30 years in prison, if convicted.

Ed Clements, solicitor for the 12th Judicial Circuit, told The State Thursday (April 4) that Kodak will likely have to return to S.C. in the summer or fall, which is when his trial could potentially begin. The trial was tentatively scheduled for April but was continued to a later date.

“We are slowly but steadily moving toward a disposition,” said Clements who vowed to do “whatever it takes” to get “justice for the victim.”

The Florida native, born Dieuson Octave, is accused of sexually assaulting the high schooler, who was not a minor, following a club performance in February 2016.

Months later, police arrested Kodak for sexual battery and released him on $100,000 bond. He reportedly agreed to allow the prosecutor’s office to swab him for a DNA sample.

According to the arrest warrant reported by the Sun-Sentinel, Kodak allegedly forced the victim “onto the bed in the [hotel] room and then onto the floor of the room.” He removed her underwear and performed oral sex on the victim despite her “repeatedly” telling him “no, and stop,” the arrest warrant states.

He is also accused of biting the victim on her “neck and right breast.” The victim didn’t immediately inform police but instead reported the crime to her school nurse. Police were eventually alerted to the crime, and a rape kit was administered that documented her injuries.

Last year, Kodak walked out of an interview with Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning after being asked about the rape case.