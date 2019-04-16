Kodak Black Disses T.I. In New Song, "Expeditiously"

Kodak also sends shots at Tip’s lady love Tiny, calling her a “b***h” and “ugly as hell.”

Kodak Black snapped back at T.I. and his family in his latest track, “Expeditiously.” In the song, which was released on Monday night (April 15), the Florida rapper also appears to send a few pointed words at fellow MC, The Game.

“Young n***a stickin' to the code, 'cause I don't condone snitching,” Kodak spits on the track. “I ain't going out like that rapper, I don't do no tippin’…”

“…When he said my name on the TV, that boy a bold witness/On the news, see T.I.P., that boy don't got no feelings,” he continues. “…They say The Game strippin', old heads ain't hitting on nothin’...”

Kodak also sends shots at Tip’s lady love Tiny, calling her a “b***h” and “ugly as hell.” He also claims on the song that T.I. never knew Hussle personally.

The diss comes after T.I. called out Kodak for his dispectful comments aimed at Lauren London, the longtime love of the late Nipsey Hussle. T.I. also teased his own Kodak diss track via social media, and removed an installation dedicated to Kodak from the Trap Music Museum.

Listen to the track above.