Kofi Kingston Becomes First African-Born WWE World Heavyweight Champion

April 8, 2019 - 7:57 pm by VIBE

"It just feels surreal, it just feels like a legitimate dream."

At this year's Wrestlemania, Kofi Kingston became the first African-born WWE World Heavyweight champ. Kingston, who is part of The New Day and was born in Ghana, defeated Daniel Bryan for the title. He is also the second black man in the history of WWE to win the title (the first is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson).

"It’s so emotional, I worked so hard to get here, and sometimes you work as hard as you can and things aren’t going your way… it’s paid off," the 37-year-old said in a backstage interview after his win. "It just feels surreal, it just feels like a legitimate dream."

Kingston has been fighting for this win since joining the WWE 11 years ago. He formed "The New Day" with fellow wrestlers Xavier Wood and Big E in 2014, and Big E discussed the historic win in an interview.

"Everything about [these] last two months and Kofi’s 11 years… has been so organic and raw and genuine," he said. "Not just for Kofi and for us, but for people who have taken this journey with Kofi the entire time, for kids who wanted someone who resembled them to be champion… this means so much."

Kingston thanked his fans on Twitter for their support, writing "“Thank you. Thank you. Thank you all. Without your love & support, especially over the past couple months, none of this happens. You helped me achieve my childhood dream & I’m eternally grateful for each & every one of you. Sincerely, Your WWE World Heavyweight Champion -Kofi.”

