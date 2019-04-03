Kristaps Porzingis Accused Of Using Racial Slurs While Raping A Black Woman

The 23-year-old Latvian ballplayer allegedly called the woman a "slave" and a "b**ch" as he beat and raped her.

A 20-year-old woman has come forward to accuse former Knicks player Kristaps Porzingis of rape. According to reports, the alleged sexual assault took place hours after the 7-foot-3 Latvian ballplayer incurred a knee injury last year.

The unidentified woman said she and the 23-year-old athlete live in the same Manhattan building and he invited her back to his place. While there, Porzingis reportedly tied her down and called her a “slave” and a “b**ch” before beating and raping her on Feb. 7, 2018.

Although the accuser didn't report the attack for a year, she revealed Porzingis agreed to pay her $68,000 in hush money. After reneging, she went to the police. According to the New York Post, a high-ranking NYPD source says the woman's allegations are "believable."

Porzingis, who was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, is denying the allegations. The player's legal team said the FBI is investigating "the accuser’s extortionate demands.”

“We made a formal referral to federal law enforcement on December 20th, 2018, based on the accuser’s extortionate demands,” Porzingis' attorney Roland G. Riopelle said. “We also alerted the National Basketball Association months ago and they are aware of the ongoing investigation of the accuser by federal law enforcement. We cannot comment further on an ongoing federal investigation.”

The NYPD's Special Victims Unit has taken over the case and at the time of this post, Porzingis has not been charged.