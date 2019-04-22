Kylie Jenner Teases New Travis Scott Song In Makeup Promo
“she fill my mind up with ideas, I’m the highest in the room, hope I make it out of here…”
Kylie Jenner got a little help from her boyfriend Travis Scott in order to promote Kylie Cosmetics’ latest KYBROWS eyebrow pencil. In an ad promoting the upcoming product, Jenner utilizes the “SICKO MODE” musician’s reportedly-unreleased song as background music. In the trippy track, Scott says “she fill my mind up with ideas, I’m the highest in the room, hope I make it out of here…” While we’re not sure if new music is certainly on the way from the Grammy-nominated rapper, Jenner’s KYBROWS drops next week (April 29). Scott’s most recent project, ASTROWORLD, was released in 2018, and he continues to enjoy the fruits of his labor. His February ASTROWORLD tour stops at Los Angeles’ The Forum added him to the list of artists who have sold out the venue more than once in a 12-month span.
