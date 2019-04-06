L.A. Gangs Unite For March In Honor Of Nipsey Hussle

Hundreds were seen peacefully marching in honor of the late rapper.

The death of Nipsey Hussle has caused gangs in Los Angeles to come together to honor his legacy. Members from the Bloods, Crips and more gangs around the L.A. area, put their differences aside to participate in a “Unity Walk” Friday (April 5).

Footage of the peaceful march, which took place at the intersection of Crenshaw Blvd. and Slauson Ave. spread across social media showing hundreds of people marching towards the memorial site where the 33-year-old beloved rapper and community activist was brutally murdered last Sunday (March 31).

Gang leaders from Watts, Compton and Inglewood met up Thursday (April 4) evening to discuss plans for the march and a cease-fire, TMZ reports.

“We having a gang truce and rally so all the different gangs from L.A can get together and celebrate the life and the gift of Nipsey,” said community leader Big U. “It’s a lot of people who were calling who said they wanted to get together and come to the vigil and pay respect.“

He continued, “Nipsey was the first real LA. artist that was from L.A. -- not like Tupac [who] was from somewhere else and then L.A., and Biggie [who was visiting L.A. when he was murdered]. Nipsey was the first like real L.A. artist to die the way he died. He didn’t have no conflict with nobody, he wasn’t beefing with nobody.”

Over the last week, Nipsey has been celebrated with vigils in Los Angeles, Houston, New York, and more.

See footage of the “Unity Walk” below.