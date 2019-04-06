Nipsey Hussle Attends Craft Syndicate Music Collaboration Unveiling Event
Nipsey Hussle at A Craft Syndicate Music Collaboration Unveiling Event at Opera Atlanta on December 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Prince Williams/Wireimage

L.A. Gangs Unite For March In Honor Of Nipsey Hussle

April 6, 2019 - 12:00 am by Latifah Muhammad

Hundreds were seen peacefully marching in honor of the late rapper.

The death of Nipsey Hussle has caused gangs in Los Angeles to come together to honor his legacy. Members from the Bloods, Crips and more gangs around the L.A. area, put their differences aside to participate in a “Unity Walk” Friday (April 5).

Footage of the peaceful march, which took place at the intersection of Crenshaw Blvd. and Slauson Ave. spread across social media showing hundreds of people marching towards the memorial site where the 33-year-old beloved rapper and community activist was brutally murdered last Sunday (March 31).

Gang leaders from Watts, Compton and Inglewood met up Thursday (April 4) evening to discuss plans for the march and a cease-fire, TMZ reports.

“We having a gang truce and rally so all the different gangs from L.A can get together and celebrate the life and the gift of Nipsey,” said community leader Big U. “It’s a lot of people who were calling who said they wanted to get together and come to the vigil and pay respect.“

He continued, “Nipsey was the first real LA. artist that was from L.A. -- not like Tupac [who] was from somewhere else and then L.A., and Biggie [who was visiting L.A. when he was murdered]. Nipsey was the first like real L.A. artist to die the way he died. He didn’t have no conflict with nobody, he wasn’t beefing with nobody.”

Over the last week, Nipsey has been celebrated with vigils in Los Angeles, Houston, New York, and more.

See footage of the  “Unity Walk” below.

nipsey-hussle-attends-61st-grammys
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan

Nipsey Hussle's Memorial To Be Held At The Staples Center

It's been one week since the brazen murder of Nipsey Hussle and many in the hip-hop, sports, and entertainment community are still reeling from his absence. However, sources close to Hussle's family told TMZ  a memorial service will be held Thursday (April 11) at the Staples Center.

The last time the 21,000 seat venue was used to memorialize an entertainer was in 2009 when Michael Jackson died.

Scrambling to pull the event together within a week is no small task, however, Los Angeles officials are working with the family to help plan. Staging equipment has reportedly been rented and rental companies have already been contacted. Tickets will reportedly be sold through a website.

On Sunday, March 31st, Nipsey Hussle, real name Ermias Asghedom, left his Los Angeles home without security to meet a friend at his Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Avenue. Reportedly, Hussle's friend had just been released from prison after serving 20 years he and went to greet him and gift him with some clothes.

It was then alleged murderer Eric Holder approached Hussle. The two greeted one another but the Victory Lap artist supposedly told the 29-year-old to leave as Holder is a known informant. Shortly after, surveillance footage shows Holder shooting Hussle several times. An ambulance transported the 33-year-old raper to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short while later.

In the wake of Hussle's murder, opposing gangs took to the streets to peacefully protest. Candlelight vigils have been held in his honor and California Rep. Karen Bass tweeted she'd add the Crenshaw rapper's work to congressional record.

I will be heading to the House Floor next week to formally enter Nipsey Hussle’s contributions to South Los Angeles into the Congressional Record where it will be a part of United States history forever.

— Congressmember Bass (@RepKarenBass) April 4, 2019

 

kodak-black-performing-on-stage
Scott Dudelson

Kodak Black Says He'll Wait A Year Before Trying To Date Lauren London

Kodak Black merited the ire of the Internet Saturday (April 6) when the 21-year-old took to IG live and said he'd give Lauren London a year before trying to date her.

Surrounded by friends, Black referred to the 34-year-old mother of two as "a whole widow" and insisted his intentions were pure.

"I'd be the best man I could be for her," Black, real name Dieuson Octave, can be heard saying. "I'd give her a whole year. She might need a whole year of crying and sh*t."

The video quickly circulated online drawing criticism from many who deemed the comments disrespectful and classless.

The Internet looking at Kodak Black. pic.twitter.com/bXT5Up1Bvq

— Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) April 6, 2019

However, a discussion began online about whether or not those criticizing Black were truly defending London as an individual.

Yall not defending Lauren London yall defending Nipsey Hussle's woman and theres a big ass difference.

— David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) April 7, 2019

Every rappers’ discussion about Kodak black is because of their respect of Nispey, not Lauren. Don’t get hype. These niggas are still misogynistic as ever.

— simi (@simimoonlight) April 7, 2019

Moral of the story: this nigga been shitting on Black Woman HIS ENTIRE CAREER. The only reason his latest insults hit a little deeper is because of Lauren’s proximity to a man that people admired.

— Shane Jamal (@shanejbernard) April 6, 2019

1. Kodak Black’s rape charges were public for yrs. His peers stayed silent

2. Men being vocal after his Lauren London comments show women are only cared for bc of their proximity to men as a wife/mother/friend. They responded out of respect to another man, not to her as a woman https://t.co/ROwANuYTea

— Ivie Ani (@ivieani) April 7, 2019

This isn't the first time Black has been the topic of discussion. Recently, he earned a digital eye roll from the Twittersphere after the release of his song "Pimping Ain't Easy" in which he used homophobic lyrics about Young MA:  "I go Young M.A on these dumb b***hes/Like a d*ke, man, you n****s can’t f**k with me” and “I’m f**kin’ Young M.A, long as she got a coochie.”

Young MA, an openly gay rapper, later addressed Black's lyrics calling him a "weirdo."

Aside from his questionable comments, Black will reportedly return to South Carolina this summer or fall to stand trial for allegedly raping a high school student while in a hotel room two years ago. If convicted, Black faces 30 years in prison.

Annual Charity Day Hosted By Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI - BGC Office - Inside
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

Wendy Williams Promotes PSA To Help Those Battling A Drug Addiction

Since a two month hiatus kept Wendy Williams away from her longtime talk show, the famed host has since remained transparent on her battles once the cameras shut off. The 54-year-old entertainer previously shared the news that she’s living in a sober house to treat a drug addiction. To help others in a similar situation, Williams promoted The Hunter Foundation hotline which provides assistance and treatment for those seeking help in defeating addiction.

During a PSA shot on the set of her show, Williams shared that 10,000 calls have poured into the 888-5HUNTER hotline since its debut on March 11. “The hotline is fully staffed by specially trained Certified Recovery Coaches that conduct assessments and match callers with individual specialized lists of short of long-term treatment facilities,” a statement reads, per The Root. “The intake process includes an evaluation on the level of care needed, as well as financial circumstances.”

The news arrives weeks after Williams shared that she’s on the path to defeating addiction and hopes that by her being “living proof” that others will be inspired to do so as well. “10,000 calls in three weeks is remarkable,” she added. “We’re doing our part by getting the word out. All it takes is one call to get on the right path. We’re here to help.”

