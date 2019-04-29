Doctors Refute Reports Stating Larry King Went Into Cardiac Arrest

Representatives and doctors are refuting that Larry King reportedly went into cardiac arrest after suffering what was reported to be a heart attack.

The longtime television and radio host was reportedly scheduled for an angiogram on Thursday (April 26), which is a test used to take pictures of the blood vessels. While he was preparing for the test, he began to complain of chest pains. In a statement uploaded to King's Twitter page, he suffered from what is believed to be angina.



"On the morning of Thursday, April 23, Larry King was scheduled for an angioplasty,” the statement reads. “Before his scheduled procedure, he experienced angina and went to the hospital early to be examined. His doctor successfully performed the angioplasty and inserted stents to reopen the previous bypass from 1987… To be clear, and contrary to published reports, his doctors say he did not have a heat attack and he did not go into cardiac arrest.”

TMZ wrote that King, 85, was taken to the hospital where an angioplasty was performed and “several stents” were instead. Per the report from the gossip site, King has been suffering from breathing difficulties for several months, and for the past six months, he has been visiting doctors. However, “they did not diagnose the severity of the underlying problem.”

It was reported earlier today that Oscar-nominated director John Singleton would be taken off of life support after suffering a stroke. Musician Peabo Bryson also suffered a mild heart attack over the weekend. However, he is in stable condition, and is expected to make a full recovery.