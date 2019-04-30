Lauren Braxton, Niece Of The Braxton Sisters, Dead At 24
Update: 11:42 a.m. EST (April 30, 2019) - Trina Braxton commemorated her niece in an Instagram post, where she wrote "God sent me another angel! Rest in Heaven Lauren “LoLo” Braxton."
God sent me another angel! Rest in Heaven Lauren “LoLo” Braxton. ❤️
24-year-old Lauren Braxton, the daughter of Michael Conrad Braxton Jr. and the niece of the Braxton sisters, is dead.
TMZ reports that Lauren, who went by her nickname Lolo, was found unresponsive in her Maryland home. "[Paramedics] received a 911 call around noon on Monday (April 29)," they write. "She was pronounced dead by paramedics." Her father confirmed the news to the site, and that her untimely death is related to a heart condition.
Michael is the only son in the Braxton family and is the second eldest of six. Toni Braxton is his older sister, and much like the members of his family, he is a musician, singer, and songwriter.
Story developing...
Happppy Birthday Auntie ❤️ couldn’t be more proud of you, love & miss you so much 💯