Lauren London Breaks Silence On Nipsey Hussle's Death: "I've Lost My Best Friend"

The grieiving actress shared a hearbreaking Instagram post about losing the love of her life.

Lauren London released her first public statement about the death of her longtime love, Nipsey Hussle. “I am completely lost. I’ve lost my best friend,” the grieving actress wrote on Instagram Tuesday (April 2).

“My sanctuary. My protector. My soul…I’m lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words.”

The 33-year-old rapper was shot and killed outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles, on March 31. The suspected shooter, 29-year-old Eric Holder, was arrested in Bellflower, California on Tuesday (April 2), hours after the LAPD tweeted a photo of him asking for the public’s help to track him down.

According to The Blast, Nipsey's body was picked up from the Los Angeles County coroners office and transported to Angelus Funeral Home in Los Angeles Tuesday. The mortuary became the first black-owned incorporated business in California in 1925, as noted by the website.

London and Nipsey, whose birth name was Ermias Asghedom, had reportedly been dating since 2013 and share a toddler son (in addition to London’s son from a previous relationship and Nipsey’s daughter from a previous relationship). The pair recently opened up about their relationship in a spread for GQ magazine alongside a gorgeous photo shoot in Los Angeles. Nipsey was particularly struck by London’s dedication to their family detailing her decision to pass on a role because she was pregnant with their son. “Lauren was handpicked by John Singleton to do Snowfall. She read, got the part, shot the pilot...did stunts...this was her dream role,” he recalled. “And then she got pregnant with our son. That was a really hard decision for her to make.”

“I didn't put any pressure on her for whatever decision she wanted to make,” he continued. “I learned then that what she believes in, she really believes in.”

“Do I choose my soul or myself?” added London. “I went with my soul.”

See London’s emotional post about Nipsey's death below.