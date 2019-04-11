Lauren London On Nipsey Hussle: "You Are The Love Of My Life"

"You’ve been my turn up and my church."

Lauren London's love for Nipsey Hussle will forever be eternal. The actress spoke from the heart during the rapper's memorial on Thursday (April 11) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Before her speech, the 34-year-old read a text message from January that broke down her love and appreciation for her lifelong partner. The two dated for years with the actress giving birth to their son Kross in 2016.

"Ermias, I'm in bed with you while you're sleeping and I wanted to tell u something. I want you to know I feel real Joy in my heart when I'm around you. I feel safe around you. Protected. Like a shield over me when you're around. I am totally myself with you (which is prob why I'm annoying) because I don't wear a cool mask anymore lol."

She continued, "You've made me into more of a woman. You've given me an opportunity to really love a man. You've been with me while I've been sick. Through my fears. U have encouraged me and inspired me to reach higher. I've learned so much more about myself with you. You've been my turn up and my church. I wouldn't want to go thru this journey with anyone but you. I look up to you in a lot of ways and strive to educate myself more like you have. And when we're at odds…. I feel defeated and sad, knowing we are so much better than that."

She then shared Nipsey's gift for the community and how he listened to audiobooks at night, a trait she adored. But in the end, London highlighted the rapper's love for LA and their everlasting bond.

"To Ermias, the love of my life, you know what it is. Grief is the final act of love," she said. "My heart hears you. I feel you everywhere. I'm so grateful that I had you. I love you beyond this earth. And until we meet again, the Marathon Continues."

Read the full speech below.

I've never felt this type of pain before but it lets me know that God is alive. His soul was majestic and he was the strongest man I've ever knew. He was a gentle father, a patient leader and a divine light, he was brilliant. He researched everything, completely self-taught and constantly speaking knowledge. He would go to bed and listen to these audiobooks in his headphones and I would tease him but I really thought that was the coolest shit ever about it. In the morning when he'd wake up, he's played music for the kids, light his sage and burn it around the house to make sure our energy going outside would be uplifted and can handle the say. My pain is for my 2-year-old who won’t probably remember how much his dad loved him. This is something I don't really understand but Ermias used to say that you can't possess people, you experience them and I'm so honored and blessed that I got to experience such a man.