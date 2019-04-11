Lauren London Reveals Tattoo Of Nipsey Hussle: "Real Love Never Dies"

"When you see me, you will always see him."

After celebrating her unconditional love for Nipsey Hussle at the late rapper's memorial service on Thursday (April 11), Lauren London hopped on Instagram to reveal her new ink dedicated to her longtime love.

The tattoo appeared to be on her forearm and show a portrait of Nip with the phrase "God will rise" written below. "Real Love Never Dies. When you see me, you will always see him," London wrote in the caption of the image.

As previously noted, Lauren London spoke briefly during Nip's memorial service at the Staples Center. She began by reading a text that she previously sent to Nip – whose real name was Ermias Asghedom – in Jan. 2019. The ATL actress then concluded her speech by explaining how thankful she was to know and love the rapper and philanthropist.

"To Ermias, the love of my life, you know what it is. Grief is the final act of love," she said. "My heart hears you. I feel you everywhere. I'm so grateful that I had you. I love you beyond this earth. And until we meet again, the Marathon Continues."

Check out Lauren London's new tattoo below.