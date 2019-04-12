Students At Lebron James' "I Promise" School Exceed Test Score Expectations

It's been nearly a year since Lebron James opened the "I Promise" school in Akron, OH, and so far, the results and impact has been tremendous. According to a new report from The New York Times, the students' test scores have exceeded all expectations.

There are reportedly just 240 students in the inaugural third and fourth grade classes at the school, but their test scores in math and reading have shown a huge improvement. Before the school year started, the students' reading scores were in the one percentile. After taking the district-wide exams one year later, however, the third graders scored in the ninth percentile and the fourth graders in the 16th percentile.

The same improvement was reflected in their math scores. The third graders jumped from the one percentile to the 18th, while the fourth graders moved up from the second to the 30th percentile. Overall, test scores increased at a rate higher than 99 out of 100 schools, according to the Northwest Evaluation (NWEA).

"These kids are doing an unbelievable job, better than we all expected," Lebron told The Times. "When we first started, people knew I was opening a school for kids. Now people are going to really understand the lack of education they had before they came to our school... People are going to finally understand what goes on behind our doors."