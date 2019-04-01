LeBron James To Sit Out FIBA World Cup
'Space Jam 2' will enter production mode next season as well.
As his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers comes to a close, LeBron James added that he'll be absent from the FIBA World Cup in China this year, NBA.com reports. The pro-athlete cited his stacked schedule this summer as the reason behind his decision.
Team USA will be guided under San Antonio Spurs' head coach Gregg Popovich, a figure that James noted in an interview with Joe Vardon of The Athletic would've been great to play for. "I love everything about Pop, obviously, but this is not a good summer for me," he mentioned. However, the 34-year-old NBA champion said he might remain on board to play in the 2020 Olympics.
The news arrives a couple of days after the Lakers decided to bench James for the rest of the season. Due to a medical concern, the team announced, "this decision will allow his groin to fully heal, and is best for the future success of both LeBron and the Lakers."
James is also preparing for Space Jam 2's production, which is set to take place over the summer. It's all a part of the father-of-three's foray into film/television production, including his acclaimed HBO series The Shop.