Lil Kim Stunts On An Airport Runway In New 'Go Awff' Visual

The Queen Bee is still showing up and showing out.

In her latest visual for "Go Awff," Lil Kim, decked out in all black, went off in the video showing her loyal fans exactly what she's made of. In the Damien Sandoval directed-clip, Kim shows that she's the one in charge as she takes center stage in the dance sequences of the video.

In the raunchy visual, Kim sports a variety of different looks, at one point ditching her black ensemble for an all red 'fit. The at times black and white clip, featuring the constant backdrop of the airport runway, let fans focus on how hard Kim was going in on her bars.

The song, which samples XX's "Dangerous," showcases the rap legend defending all that she holds dear. "I'mma tell you like a ni**a told me. Don't play with my blood or my money/Gotta whole lotta people dependin' on me. I roll with a pack of wolves so best believe we gon' eat/I think it's time to go awff."

Kim's newest clip was teased on her social media for a while and it's obvious as to why. The 44-year-old artist donning a Diana Ross-wig and doing what she does best in this visual is enough for any old fan of Queen Bee to want to tune in. "Go Awff" is set to appear on 9, Kim's first album in nine years. Keep an eye out for her project, which officially drops May 17, and tune into her video up top.