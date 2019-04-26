Lil Wayne Gets Cozy With BAPE x UGG Sneaker Collaboration

Lil Wayne's UGG x BAPE collection is not only fly but cozy as well. The rapper, who's had a storied history with BAPE is teaming up with the brand in honor of their 25th anniversary.

Available Friday (April 27), the sneakers and slides are an even playing field for both brands. The sneaker features a brown suede upper with BAPE's shooting star logo on its side. The slides are just as comfortable with the BAPE branding mounted across the forefoot of the slides.

The rapper previously shared his thoughts on working with both brands with Complex. “It’s an honor ’cause Bape is one of the clothing lines that I still remember saving my money to buy,” he said in February. “I still remember making sure nobody else I seen in my city got my hoodie. Now, they got me involved with it?”

The sneakers will run $350 and the slides cost $250.

Take a look at the collection and Wayne's best BAPE moments below.

VIBE April 2006 Cover

"Hustler Muzik," 2009