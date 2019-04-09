The Cast Of 'Little' Talk The Big And Small Lessons Of The Film

Issa Rae, Marsai Martin, and Regina Hall discuss the LOLs and the emotional takeaways from the Will Packer-produced comedy

When fans learned Issa Rae, Regina Hall and Black-ish star Marsai Martin would all appear in the Will Packer-produced comedy Little, the excitement could hardly be contained.

Directed by Tina Gordon, Little follows Jordan Sanders, (Regina Hall) whose intelligence and resilience helped make her the boss of a successful tech company, JS Innovations.

However, Jordan's deep-rooted sensitivity, which stems from an embarrassing childhood incident, has manifested itself into her being a nightmare of a boss, leaving her assistant April Williams (Issa Rae) bearing most of the brunt.

April wants to be more than just Jordan's go-for, but Jordan's tyrant-like ways aren't allowing for much career growth or even an opportunity for April to display her talents.

After rudely crossing paths with a child, Jordan is magically transformed to her pre-teen self (played Martin, who also acts as the film's executive producer) Instead of running a company, she now must return to middle school and face the same taunts she ran from.

Vibe sat down with the cast, producers, and directors to discuss the LOLs and emotional takeaways--both big and little-- from the comedy.

Little rolls into theaters Friday, April 12. Watch the video below.