Lori Loughlin Receives New Charges, Now Faces 40 Years In Prison

The Full House actress and her fashion-designer husband have been charged with conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering.

Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband J. Mossimo Giannuli were among the 50 men and women involved in the nationwide college cheating scandal the FBI appropriately dubbed Operation Varsity Blues. However, while Loughlin and fellow actress Felicity Huffman were both charged Tuesday, (April 9) the time in prison for both varies greatly.

According to reports, Huffman pled guilty and could face a year in prison.

"I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” she said.

The Full House actress hasn't admitted guilt, and now faces additional felony charges including conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering. She now may spend 40 years in prison.

Huffman reportedly paid $15,000 to William “Rick” Singer and his organization, Key Worldwide Foundation to get her daughter into a prestigious school. Loughlin and her husband reportedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.

The amount of money Loughlin reportedly paid is significantly higher than Huffman. Huffman pleading guilty to her crimes also played a role in the potential sentencing between the two women.

On March 12, news broke the actresses along with 48 others participated in a nationwide cheating scandal. Parents paid top dollar to either have someone take their child's SAT's for them, or Singer would tap into his Rolodex of college coaches to falsify students participants onto school teams.