Lori Loughlin Offered Two Years Minimum Prison Sentence For Plea Deal

"Prosecutors will only accept pleas with prison time attached."

There's a pretty strong chance former Full House star Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Massimo Giannulli, will be going to jail for their role in the national college admissions scandal. However, TMZ reports that the couple my be able to get a minimum jail sentence of two years if they cop a plea bargain, and cop it fast.

"All of the parents in the college cheating scandal have been offered plea deals, but prosecutors will only accept pleas with prison time attached," TMZ writes.

Loughlin and Giannulli reportedly paid $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University Of Southern California, stating that they were going to be members of the crew team. However, their daughters did not do crew at their high schools, and were described as "average" students. The amount of money that their parents paid to get them into USC carries a minimum of two years to two-and-a-half years behind bars.

"Our sources say prosecutors have given all defendants an ultimatum ... reach a plea deal QUICKLY or else they will go to a Federal Grand Jury and add charges, including money laundering, which significantly raises the low end of prison time," the site continues.

Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli are still reportedly enrolled at USC despite reports. Social media influencer Olivia has reportedly been staying at her boyfriend's to avoid her parents, who she is not speaking to.