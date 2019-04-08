Pusha T, City Girls To Perform At Diplo's Mad Decent Block Party Festival

This looks pretty dope.

Pusha T, City Girls and more are set to perform at Diplo’s “Super Mega Ultra Giant Mad Decent Block Party Festival.” The event will take place over two days (Jul. 20 and 21) in Foxborough, Mass.

Alongside the superstars mentioned above, G-Eazy and Miguel are set to headline the event. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Kodak Black, Jessie Reyez, J.I.D and more are set to hit the stage at the Gillette Stadium. Diplo is also set to perform with Jillionaire and Walshy Fire as their electronic trio, Major Lazer.

“It is now the year 2019 and sh*t has hit the fan, the world is a mess BUT hope isn’t lost!” the site reads. “Now the MDBP fam is back and they’ve joined forces with Diplo to become one giant sick Frankenstein / robot thingy known as the Major Lazord to throw one SUPER MEGA GIANT ULTRA MAD DECENT BLOCK PARTY FESTIVAL!!”

Tickets to the exciting event go on sale this Friday (Apr. 12) at 10 a.m. According to the flyer, those who are interested in attending will be able to partake in various and unique events throughout the weekend, such as the “world’s largest bounce house,” “go karts by K1 speed” and a “paintball arena by Team Dynasty.”

Check out the entire lineup below, and cop tickets here.