61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

'Made In America' Lineup Features Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion And More

April 2, 2019 - 2:35 pm by Beatriz da Costa

MIA's lineup is full of heat. 

The Made In America lineup has been released and it looks like fans have a lot to look forward to. The festival, that will take place Aug. 31-Sept. 1 in Philadelphia, Penn., is stacked with A-list performers like Cardi B, Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

In the past, the Live Nation-produced festival always hosted a powerful lineup. Last year's event saw Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj and Gunna grace the Ben Franklin Parkway. For this year's production, fans can expect to see Megan "drive the boat" to her upcoming album Fever, Cardi show out to her hits with Bruno Mars and Offset, and Travis go in on songs from Astroworld. 

The H-town Hottie has already taken to her Instagram page to relay the news. Other performers at the festival like MadeinTYO, also used their social media accounts to spread the news. "Good morning hotties! I will be driving the yacht at MADE IN AMERICA," Megan wrote on her Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

MIA ‘2019 - tix pre-sale @tidal

A post shared by sincerely, tokyo (@madeintyo) on

Pre-sale tickets for the Jay-Z founded festival are available now and can be purchased here. Check out the full lineup below.

In This Story:

Popular

Nipsey Hussle Fatally Shot Outside His Los Angeles Store: Report

From the Web

More on Vibe

Solange Is Front And Center In "Way To The Show" Video

At the top of March, Solange debuted her fourth studio album, When I Get Home, to fanfare. The soundscape placed her Houston heritage at the forefront of each track while infusing core elements of jazz, funk, and R&B within her contemplative lyrics.

To further promote the project, the "Cranes In The Sky" artist released its third visual, putting imagery to the song "Way To The Show." Packed with slow-moving choreography and identical wardrobe, Solange is backed by a group of dancers as they elegantly sway to the melody.

To zone in on her Houstonian upbringing, the award-winning singer noted in an interview with i-D that she recorded the majority of the album at the city's Project Row Houses and described how the tracks took sonic shape.

"What I love so much about recording this record was most of the songs are one-takes. We’d start from the top with me singing a melody and building out chords, just me and click track and then my boy John Key on the drums or keys and John Kirby on the synths," she said. "I would then go find the best three minutes of the fifteen. I actually tried to recreate some of my vocals, but the energy wasn’t the same and I had to surrender to that. This album isn’t about vocal performance or just words out loud. I tried to create everything I had to say with sonics and frequency. This is really about the way that I feel. Feelings.”

Indulge in the video's meditative vibes above.

Continue Reading
Khalid Performs For His Biggest Spotify Fans To Celebrate His Forthcoming Album Free Spirit
Getty Images

Khalid Announces North American Tour To Support 'Free Spirit' Album

Khalid is embarking on his first headlining world tour. The “Talk” musician, whose album Free Spirit drops on Apr. 5, broke the exciting news on his Instagram page.

“I just wanna thank you guys so much for making this possible man life is a dream!!” he wrote. “I love u guys so much, and I can’t wait to bring @clairo on the road with me! Hope to see you there ❤️ MORE INFO SOON.” Elsewhere in the post, the Texas-bred artist wrote that “not even” three years ago, he was performing in coffee shops hoping for his big break.

Khalid’s tour kicks off in Phoenix on June 20 and will hit major cities such as Las Vegas, Denver, Houston, Chicago, New York and more, before finally concluding in Miami on Aug. 17. Musician Clairo will accompany him on special dates.

Tickets go on sale via LiveNation on Apr. 5, and presale tickets are available on Apr. 2. Check out his entire list of tour dates below.

June 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena June 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena June 23 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego June 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center June 28 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena June 29 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center July 1 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center July 4 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place July 7 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome July 9 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena July 12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center July 14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center July 16 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center July 18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center July 19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena July 21 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center July 23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center July 25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center July 26 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena July 28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena July 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena July 31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden August 3 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena August 4 – Hartford, CT @ XL CENTER August 6 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena August 8 – Montreal, QC @ The Bell Centre August 10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden August 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center August 13 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center August 14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena August 16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center August 17 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

 

View this post on Instagram

 

my first North American Arena tour. wow. Not even 3 years ago, I can remember doing my first show in a coffee shop haha this is unbelievable. I just wanna thank you guys so much for making this possible man life is a dream!! I love u guys so much, and I can’t wait to bring @clairo on the road with me! Hope to see you there ❤️ MORE INFO SOON

A post shared by Khalid (خالد) (@thegr8khalid) on Mar 29, 2019 at 10:57am PDT

Continue Reading
Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 - Runway
Getty Images

Kanye West's Sunday Service To Hit Coachella 2019

Kanye West's Sunday Service just booked a major gig. The performance series that has gained a lot of attention on social media is now taking its talents out to Indio, California for Coachella 2019. West announced the news to his team on Sunday (May 31).

Sunday Service, which was previously an exclusive event for Ye's family and celeb friends, will now be open to all during a sunrise set for the second weekend of the music festival. In a video posted by Kim Kardashian, Kanye shared the news with his passengers on a privately charted plane.

"We'd like to make an announcement that we just booked another show," he said, grinning. "We will be doing Sunday Service sunrise at Coachella."

COACHELLA 2019 SUNDY SERVICE EASTER SUNDAY pic.twitter.com/YxY86gguft

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 31, 2019

The new booking comes only months after West was rumored to be a headliner at the festival. The rapper reportedly pulled out last-minute due to a dispute over the stage production. It would have been his second time headlining the annual event. Ye has appeared three times at Coachella, once as a headliner in 2011, and twice as a performer or guest in 2006 and 2016. Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande will headline the three-day event instead.

You can now catch Kanye West and his Sunday Service at Coachella on Easter Sunday (Apr. 21). Check out a video from the last service below.

https://twitter.com/coachella/status/1112429922700554240

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

19h ago

Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Friend Debunks Death Conspiracy Theories

Music News

5h ago

Solange Debuts "Way To The Show" Music Video: Watch

Movies & TV

4h ago

Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart Talk Renamed Show, 'Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge'