'Made In America' Lineup Features Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion And More

MIA's lineup is full of heat.

The Made In America lineup has been released and it looks like fans have a lot to look forward to. The festival, that will take place Aug. 31-Sept. 1 in Philadelphia, Penn., is stacked with A-list performers like Cardi B, Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

In the past, the Live Nation-produced festival always hosted a powerful lineup. Last year's event saw Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj and Gunna grace the Ben Franklin Parkway. For this year's production, fans can expect to see Megan "drive the boat" to her upcoming album Fever, Cardi show out to her hits with Bruno Mars and Offset, and Travis go in on songs from Astroworld.

The H-town Hottie has already taken to her Instagram page to relay the news. Other performers at the festival like MadeinTYO, also used their social media accounts to spread the news. "Good morning hotties! I will be driving the yacht at MADE IN AMERICA," Megan wrote on her Instagram.

Pre-sale tickets for the Jay-Z founded festival are available now and can be purchased here. Check out the full lineup below.