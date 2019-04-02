Khalid is embarking on his first headlining world tour. The “Talk” musician, whose album Free Spirit drops on Apr. 5, broke the exciting news on his Instagram page.
“I just wanna thank you guys so much for making this possible man life is a dream!!” he wrote. “I love u guys so much, and I can’t wait to bring @clairo on the road with me! Hope to see you there ❤️ MORE INFO SOON.” Elsewhere in the post, the Texas-bred artist wrote that “not even” three years ago, he was performing in coffee shops hoping for his big break.
Khalid’s tour kicks off in Phoenix on June 20 and will hit major cities such as Las Vegas, Denver, Houston, Chicago, New York and more, before finally concluding in Miami on Aug. 17. Musician Clairo will accompany him on special dates.
Tickets go on sale via LiveNation on Apr. 5, and presale tickets are available on Apr. 2. Check out his entire list of tour dates below.
June 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
June 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
June 23 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
June 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
June 28 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
June 29 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
July 1 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
July 4 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
July 7 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
July 9 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
July 12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
July 14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
July 16 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
July 18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
July 21 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
July 23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
July 25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 26 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
July 28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
July 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
July 31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 3 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
August 4 – Hartford, CT @ XL CENTER
August 6 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
August 8 – Montreal, QC @ The Bell Centre
August 10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
August 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
August 13 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
August 14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
August 16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
August 17 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
my first North American Arena tour. wow. Not even 3 years ago, I can remember doing my first show in a coffee shop haha this is unbelievable. I just wanna thank you guys so much for making this possible man life is a dream!! I love u guys so much, and I can't wait to bring @clairo on the road with me! Hope to see you there ❤️ MORE INFO SOON
