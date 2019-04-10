Magic Johnson Global Gaming Expo 2017
Getty Images

Magic Johnson Abruptly Resigns As Lakers President Of Basketball Operations

April 10, 2019 - 12:46 am by Latifah Muhammad

“I had more fun when I was able to be the big brother and ambassador to everybody.”

Magic Johnson is no longer president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers, the former NBA player abruptly revealed to reporters Tuesday (April 9).

Johnson’s announcement came ahead of the Lakers game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Los Angeles Staples Center. The 59-year-old former athlete and entrepreneur admitted that he wasn’t enjoying working on the business side of the team. "I was happier when I wasn't the president,"  Johnson said according to the Los Angeles Times.

“I had more fun when I was able to be the big brother and ambassador to everybody. I thought about Dwayne Wade retiring and I couldn’t even tweet it out,” he explained while revealing that Serena Williams asked him to be her mentor, another role that he was unable to take on because of his job.

Johnson publicly announced his departure before telling his boss, Lakers owner, Jeanie Buss. “Somebody’s going to have to tell my boss because I knew I couldn’t be face-to-face and tell her,” he said.

A visibly emotional Johnson added that he has an “amazing relationship “ with Buss. “She gave me full power to do what I wanted to do. But I think that with her and I, I want to always preserve our relationship.”

The Laker’s responded with a statement thanking Johnson for his services. “There is no greater Los Angeles Laker than Earvin Johnson. We are deeply grateful to Magic for all that he has done for our franchise – as a player, an ambassador and an executive,” the statement reads. “We thank him for his work these past two years as our President of Basketball Operations and wish him, [his wife] Cookie, [and his children] Andre, EJ and Elisa all the best with their next steps. He will always be not only a Lakers icon, but our family.

“As we begin the process of moving forward, we will work in a measured and methodical fashion to make the right moves for the future of our organization.”

Johnson’s announcement comes at the end of a disappointing season for the Lakers, despite welcoming Lebron James to the team.

See below for more on Johnson's decision to quit the Lakers.

Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Barack Obama Sends Well Wishes To Dwyane Wade On Final Home Game

To put the icing on the cake that was Dwyane Wade's final home game in Miami (April 9), former President Barack Obama recorded a video message for the Heat player, commemorating "a career for the record books." As No. 44 reminisced on Wade's 16-year run and three NBA title championship rings, Obama applied a little bit of humor into his monologue, stating his own basketball career was cut short.

"I know what you're going through because saying goodbye to a career that you love is never easy. I've been there," Obama said. "In my case, though, I didn't really have a choice. My knees were shot, so I had to give up basketball forever. You, on the other hand, look like you're still hooping out there and I imagine it's a little tougher when you've just completed one of the greatest careers in NBA history."

While Wade said "this is the end of the basketball part of me" in #WadeCounty, he plans to continue his philanthropic efforts in the 305. "It's like, all a body of work, all the injuries, all the surgeries, all the tough times," he continued, per The Washington Post. "It led up to this moment. I couldn't have asked for a better ending to my last game in this arena, to my last season." The Heat defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 122-99.

No. 44 salutes No. 3. #L3GACY

Special words for @DwyaneWade from @BarackObama! pic.twitter.com/GADfeq4jT6

— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 10, 2019

We’re not crying. You’re crying. 😭 pic.twitter.com/fC47gyDGgy

— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 9, 2019

Wade played with the Heat from 2003-2016. He was the fifth draft pick after his tenure at Marquette University. He later played for his hometown's Chicago Bulls before signing to the Cleveland Cavaliers a year later. To round out his trajectory, the father-of-three returned to Miami to close the book on his professional career.

The event arrives a day after Wade's Budweiser commercial tugged at viewers' tear ducts. The pattern of trading jerseys at the end of each game was swapped out for memorabilia from a few people that Wade assisted in dire times, one being his mother, Jolinda Wade, and how she defeated her drug addiction thanks to her son's tenacity.

You get a jersey! You get a jersey! You get a [email protected] swaps jerseys with everybody! #L3GACY #OneLastDance pic.twitter.com/u1yvD73NbE

— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 10, 2019

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The beginning ❤️

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Apr 9, 2019 at 12:58pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The end ❤️

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Apr 9, 2019 at 10:44pm PDT

Prepare To Cry Over Dwyane Wade's Retirement Tribute Video

On the heels of Dwyane Wade's NBA retirement, Budweiser produced a new ad, honoring the basketball star's legacy and impact. Take it from us, this video is definitely a must-watch, tear-jerker.

The video shows how Wade has been collecting NBA players' jersey throughout the basketball season in order to decorate a wall of his house. His wall includes appearances by Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James, Brooklyn Nets' D'Angelo Russell, and more.

Budweiser decided to help Wade on his mission by securing five more jerseys that would finish the wall. The five slots were dedicated to people whose lives were changed by Wade's contributions off the court. Budweiser invited each of them to American Airlines Arena in Miami to surprise Wade with their jerseys.

The sister of Joaquin Oliver, who was a victim in the Parkland shooting, walked in first. Wade was Oliver's favorite player, and the NBA star wrote his name on his shoes in his memory.

A woman whose house burned down on Christmas was the next guest. Wade took her family on a shopping spree after learning of the tragic news.

Next, was a man whose life was spiraling out of control. Wade's past words encouraged the man to change his life. A woman who was struggling to pay for college also greeted Wade. The star's organization reportedly granted her a full-tuition scholarship.

The final guest was Wade's mother, Jolinda Wade. She concluded the ad congratulating her son on making such an impact in his community and in the NBA. "I am more proud of the man you have become than the basketball player. You are bigger than basketball," she said.

Dwyane Wade's final, regular season game tips off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday (April 9). Watch the Budweiser ad in the video above.

kristaps-porzingas-stands-dallas-mavericks-denver-nuggets
David Zalubowski

Kristaps Porzingis Accused Of Using Racial Slurs While Raping A Black Woman

A 20-year-old woman has come forward to accuse former Knicks player Kristaps Porzingis of rape. According to reports, the alleged sexual assault took place hours after the 7-foot-3 Latvian ballplayer incurred a knee injury last year.

The unidentified woman said she and the 23-year-old athlete live in the same Manhattan building and he invited her back to his place. While there, Porzingis reportedly tied her down and called her a “slave” and a “b**ch” before beating and raping her on Feb. 7, 2018.

Although the accuser didn't report the attack for a year, she revealed Porzingis agreed to pay her $68,000 in hush money. After reneging, she went to the police. According to the New York Post, a high-ranking NYPD source says the woman's allegations are "believable."

Porzingis, who was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, is denying the allegations. The player's legal team said the FBI is investigating "the accuser’s extortionate demands.”

“We made a formal referral to federal law enforcement on December 20th, 2018, based on the accuser’s extortionate demands,” Porzingis' attorney Roland G. Riopelle said. “We also alerted the National Basketball Association months ago and they are aware of the ongoing investigation of the accuser by federal law enforcement. We cannot comment further on an ongoing federal investigation.”

The NYPD's Special Victims Unit has taken over the case and at the time of this post, Porzingis has not been charged.

