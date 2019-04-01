Maliibu Miitch Honors Foxy Brown With "Chyna White" Freestyle

The rapper flips Foxy's classic song, "Chyna Whyte."

Bronx native Maliibu Miitch is giving props to one of her biggest influences with "Chyna White," an homage to Foxy Brown's classic track, "Chyna Whyte."

Directed by Nimi Hendrix, the video stars Miitch flossing in an array of looks while dropping braggadocious rhymes about her hustle. "And I ain't running in a race because we ain't running the same/Cause I'll violate a bum b*tch for getting in my lane," she says in her signature raspy tone. "A snake a** ni**a, a fraud a** ni**a, never will I hold down no hoe a** ni**a. Leave em' caught up in they feelings because the roof ain't go no ceilings. Got em' steady tryna leak me I'm the b*tch up in my city."

Maliibu's freestyle comes just in time for the 20th anniversary of Brown's Chyna Doll album and the 27-year-old definitely did it justice. Maliibu didn't hold back on the freestyle, and her distinctive voice definitely gives it an added edge.

The "Give Her Some Money" rapper has a sharp tongue and that's evident, this freestyle is just another example of why she fits in so well with today's class of female MC's.

Check out her homage up top.