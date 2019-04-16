Mary J. Blige And Nas Plan Summer Tour

The trek will usher the artists from West Palm Beach, Fla., to Toronto, Ontario.

Beginning July 11, Mary J. Blige and Nas will take select melodies from their discography on the road when the pair embark on a joint tour. The summer trek will usher the artists from West Palm Beach, Fla., to Toronto, Ontario.

According to Rolling Stone, this will be Blige’s first full-length tour since her Strength of a Woman album debuted in 2017. As for new music, it’s unclear whether the pair will drop individual songs or a collaborative track, but Nas is rumored to be working on another record. It’ll serve as the follow-up to his Kanye West-produced project, Nasir.

Blige and Nas have linked up together on tracks that date back to 1997’s “Love Is All We Need.” They also recorded “Reach Out,” “Sincerity,” and “Braveheart Party."

General public tickets go on sale April 19 on LiveNation.com, while pre-sale stubs for Citi cardholders will occur on April 17.

View the full rundown of dates below.

July 11 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

July 13 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

July 14 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place*

July 16 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

July 20 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

July 21 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 24 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 28 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 31 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

August 2 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 3 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater

August 6 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

August 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 14 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 16 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint*

August 17 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint*

August 20 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

August 22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

August 25 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

August 31 - Syracuse, NY - St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

September 1- Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

September 10 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

* Mary J. Blige only