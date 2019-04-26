Mary J. Blige And Nas Reunite On New Track, "Thriving"

Nas and Mary J. Blige are not only reuniting for a joint tour, but also for a new track titled, "Thriving."

The Queens native shared their new song's cover art on his Instagram account with the caption, "New @therealmaryjblige Feat. @nas." MJB also shared the art with a quote from the late great poet, Maya Angelou. "My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to THRIVE, and do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style," it reads.

Although there are no details regarding the release of "Thriving," it's safe to say this song will likely appear on MJB's next project. Mary J. Blige fans caught a first listen of the song on NYC's Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club and shared the snippet below on Instagram.

The New York City natives' last musical collaboration was in 2013 for their rendition of "Rise Up Shepherd and Follow" off The Black Nativity soundtrack. In 2012, the music vets joined creative forces on the Salaam Remi, Rodney Jerkins, and DJ Hotday co-produced track, "Reach Out" from Nas' Life Is Good album. Prior to that, they appeared on Blige's 1997 Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis-produced track, "Love Is All We Need" off her third studio album, Share My World.

You can catch the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul and Nas Escobar as they co-headline The Royalty Tour, their 22-city North American summer trek set to kick off on July 11th, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Tickets are already on sale on Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

In the meantime, take a stroll down memory lane and vibe out to the music video for "Love Is All We Need" below.