Maya Angelou
Getty Images

Maya Angelou's Story Is Making Its Way To Broadway

April 10, 2019 - 3:17 pm by Stacy-Ann Ellis

'Phenomenal Woman: An Evening With Maya Angelou' is coming to a stage near you.

Gather your coins from now because the tale of a legend is making its way to Broadway. As a treat to fans of the late author and poet Dr. Maya Angelou, according to her son Guy Johnson, a one-woman show about her life is in currently the works. The production, titled Phenomenal Woman: An Evening With Maya Angelou, will reportedly draw from the late icon's "many writings, along with some private musings that have never before been made public."

Johnson will be directly involved as a producer for the project, which is scheduled to hit the stage some time in 2021. “She brought a sense of passion to living and invested herself wholly in it. What she wanted most was justice for all human beings, and the freedom to experience joy and laughter,” he said in a statement. “We hope to capture her joie de vivre. We’re going to include some private anecdotes that will be a revelation to audiences. I’m pleased to be working with this team in bringing her story to life and can’t wait for the public to experience it."

According to Deadline, Phenomenal Woman is being developed and produced by David Michael Rich of Corstoria, LLC, and J. Todd Harris of Branded Pictures Entertainment. No further details have been provided regarding potential talent for the production.

Still from The Chi
Parrish Lewis/SHOWTIME

'The Chi' Recap: Ep. 1 Explores Black Women's Strength And The Mortality Of Black Youth

In a cinematic gut punch, Lena Waithe’s The Chi kicks off its second season with one of the most disturbing scenes on television. Admittedly, it’s hard to stomach the brutal assault of an elder, in this case strong-willed Miss Ethel (LaDonna Tittle) in the Southside home she’s lived in for decades. The assault only lasts 40 seconds, but an elderly black woman being kicked repeatedly in the face, thrown against a wall and having her bloodied face dragged across the floor is seldom seen on TV, so it was jarring for Waithe to utilize the arresting visual. Parts of the assault mirrored the real-life assault on a 78-year-old woman by a 36-year-old man on a New York City subway in March, a connection to the real world we live in that makes the scene an emblem of the infuriating exploitation of black women that happens in their own communities. Episode One shows how precarious black lives can be in their own neighborhoods.

The elderly are often pillars of the community, maintaining order even if it means watching a neighbor’s child while they’re out at work or pulling out a shotgun to ward off delinquents, as we’ve seen Miss Ethel is known to do. The truly heartbreaking part of the scene is the fact that what happens to her is becoming more prevalent in America, with the assault rate for elderly women over the age of 60 increasing by 35.4 percent between 2002-2016. The young black assailant in The Chi is able to get Miss Ethel to lower her defenses by mentioning his involvement with the Homeless Veterans Agency, as well as implying her donation would keep a veteran, such as himself, out of trouble. Her’s grandson Ronnie (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine), who is in prison for shooting last season’s Coogie Johnson (Jahking Guillory), is a veteran, so Ethel's attacker is probably someone from the community that may have even grew up around her and already has an idea of her soft spots. The Chi doesn’t paint women as simply exploitable, but also resilient.

Too often on television, the love from a black woman is used as a safety net for a black man. So, it was great to see Waithe, both the series creator and the episode’s director, place scenes in the first episode where it appears as if black women will succumb to their love for an exploitative black man before flipping the script and forcing him to fend for himself. When Emmett (Jacob Latimore) screams into his mother’s intercom that he’s homeless after his mother moved into a one-bedroom apartment without him, the scenes of him trying to do right by his son and being assaulted after sleeping on the train from earlier in the episode make him a sympathetic figure. However, the visible pain on his mother Jada’s face (Yolonda Ross) as she listens in silence, knowing she’s helping him grow into a self-sufficient man, was a powerful reminder of the resiliency of the black woman. The real issue, which The Chi delves into, is the generational guidance that would lead Emmett to thinking his utilitarian view of women was right.

Another poignant theme was the correlation between how men are raised and the subsequent interactions with the women around them. It truly takes a village to raise a man, and the knowledge passed down to the youth from older generations will ultimately help mold their actions. When Emmett’s older boss, Sonny (Cedric Young), tells him “all the girls you know, one of them ought to let you spend the night,” it’s no surprise that it takes Emmett less than half a minute to spot two women he would later try to use his charm on in hopes they’d let him crash. That small conversation with Sonny, and Emmett being willing to sleep in random beds and on the train before asking his father for a place to stay, is a profound commentary on how the abandonment of black boys by past generations of black men stunts their development and plays a paramount role in the exploitation of the black woman.

To that point, growing up in a place like Chicago can force young black men to grow up more quickly than they should. Between September 2011 and late 2018, 174 people under the age of 17 were murdered in Chicago. Chicago’s youth come face to face with their own mortality in ways few youth groups do elsewhere in America. Waithe expertly conveys this by bookending the episode with a choir of children chanting “I wish I could live forever” on Towkio’s “Forever” and Kevin (Alex R. Hibbert) telling his therapist what he wants to be if he grows up. There’s something eerie about children acknowledging their own mortality, but this speaks to the behavior they’ve learned throughout generations.

When Kevin tells his mother “therapy is for white people,” it’s hard to see someone as young as Kevin developing that stereotypical perception on his own seeing as he’s grown up in a progressive household with two mothers, one of which tells him why that thinking is wrong. Add in the fact there’s historically been a negative stigma around therapy in the black community and Kevin’s reluctance to accept mental health treatment after shooting a man is even more devastating because he’s probably too young to realize the choice he’s making is not one of his own. Ahead of episode one’s airing, The Chi’s star Jason Mitchell told VIBE this season will have moments with his character Brandon and inherited brother Kevin that are more emotionally challenging than anything they did in the first season. With the way Season Two started, we should all prepare for the worst.

rkelly-appears-in-court-aggravated-sexual-assault-charges
E. Jason Wambsgans

R. Kelly Wants The Media To "Take It Easy" Prior To An Event

Ever since Lifetime aired a six-part series outlining the nearly two-decades of sexual assault and rape allegations that have surrounded R. Kelly, the singer has been embattled with legal woes and alleges his ability to earn a living has been stifled.

Saturday afternoon (April 6) the 52-year-old recorded a short video prior to an event asking the media "to take it easy."

"I got an event to do tonight in Springfield, Illinois, so I want the media to take it easy on me, man," Kelly said holding a cigar. "This is how I got to get paid now for right now, so I've got to go do this event and it's a party. So when you see me in the club with drinks in my hand and chillen, please, take it easy. Appreciate y'all. Thanks."

#RKelly says he’s performing in SPRINGFIELDS (Springfield, IL). He calls out the media, saying this is how he has to make his coins and to lay off a little. @rkelly, we would’ve never known you had a show if you didn’t get on social media; you wanted us to know. @fox32news pic.twitter.com/EKLORqiQGH

— Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) April 7, 2019

Last month, R. Kelly went to court to ask a Cook County judge for permission to travel to Dubai alleging prior to his arrest, he'd signed a contract to perform three to five shows and was slated to meet the royal family. As a result of the arrest, Kelly surrendered his passport.

However, a short while later the United Arab Emirates government denied any such contract. “Authorities in Dubai have not received any request for a performance by singer R. Kelly nor are there any venues that have been booked,” the statement said.

jcole-performs-nba-all-star-game
Kevin Mazur

J.Cole Honors Nipsey Hussle At The Inaugural Dreamville Festival

J.Cole's inaugural Dreamville Festival took place Saturday (April 6) in his hometown of North Carolina. Ari Lennox, Omen, Bas and the rest of the Dreamville family along with a few other entertainers performed for the sold out 40,000 crowd, and according to Twitter, the energy was right.

However, a graceful yet somber moment took place when Cole, while seated on a bar stool, performed "Love Yourz" in honor of Nipsey Hussle. Photos and videos of the 33-year-old rapper appeared behind him as the crowd sang along word-for-word to the 2014 Forest Hills Drive track.

"Rest in peace Nipsey Hussle," Cole said in between verses. "You a f**king legend."

https://twitter.com/JunaeBrown/status/1114752656793325568

The Victory Lap artist was shot and killed on March 31 allegedly by Eric Holder. After a two-day manhunt, the 29-year-old was captured in a nearby town and taken into police custody where he was charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder A judge set Holder's bailer at $5 million.

Those who attended the festival took to Twitter to praise Cole for his thoughtful dedication to the Crenshaw artist, entertainer, and entrepreneur

Wow Love Yourz always makes me emotional but I definitely cried this time. That Nipsey tribute was everything is should be

— ♡ auntie mira ♡ (@qveenmira_) April 7, 2019

That made me love “Love Yourz”so harder now

— Daja❣️ (@DaeeLovess_Me) April 7, 2019

 

https://twitter.com/Trippy_sue/status/1114915233410232320

 

