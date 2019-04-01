IMG_3612-1554149588 IMG_3612-1554149588
McSpadden Campaign

Michael Brown’s Mother Lesley McSpadden Wants To Bring Hope Back To Ferguson

April 1, 2019 - 3:04 pm by Jessica McKinney

As the city council election in Ferguson, MO’s third ward approaches, McSpadden talks to VIBE about her mission to uplift a broken community.

Many, if not most, would consider Lesley McSpadden a woman of extraordinary strength.

Nearly five years after losing her son Michael Brown to police brutality, she embarks on a campaign for City Council in Ferguson, MO’s third ward. It’s a strenuous run that has forced her to confront not only her own healing but that of an entire community.

However, while many rally behind her, Ms. McSpadden does not view her newfound political journey as an extension of her bravery, but one of her purpose.

“I thank them for their compliments and I really appreciate it,” she tells VIBE, acknowledging the commendatory comments that supporters have said about her, “but I don’t think that I will ever feel that I’ve done enough. What I’m doing now is living the purpose of what I feel that God has planned for me.”

McSpadden initially announced her candidacy in Aug. 2018. Since then, she sparked a grassroots campaign, canvassing local spaces and taking the time to meet with residents to learn firsthand what concerns they had and the proper route to their solutions.

She admits that a multitude of factors led to this moment, but one, in particular, gave her the fuel to see it through. “This is personal for me,” she says. “When I lost my son nearly five years ago, man, every day I’ve just been learning and reflecting on how I can be most useful. And I have watched events in Ferguson unfold during the time and leading up until where I am today, and it looks like Ferguson is taking a step backwards.”

She cites the city’s handling of her son’s murder case and the divide it wedged within the community as evidence that the city needed new leadership (unrest ignited after a grand jury decided not to indict Brown’s shooter, Darren Wilson).

Being Michael Brown’s mother instantly catapulted her into the mainstream limelight. Her name and image suddenly became a staple on news broadcasts across the country, branding her one of the “Mothers of the Movement,” a title given to the women whose children had been murdered by police. McSpadden will always be Michael’s mother, but with her newfound fame, she wants to use her platform to assist other black and brown families in Ferguson.

“When I lost my son nearly five years ago, man, every day I’ve just been learning and reflecting on how I can be most useful."

A new political climate has erupted in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s 2017 presidential inauguration. A resume stacked with formal, political positions isn’t required. While that route to office has frequently been criticized, McSpadden believes her experience manifests in a different way.

“You have to relate to the people, and I’ve been doing absolutely nothing but being an advocate for black and brown children since this has happened to my son,” she asserts. “I’m not your traditional politician, but I think that makes me even more qualified because as I’ve said it before, I have lived and persevered through the fire and have been at ground zero with these folks who have been impacted, traumatized and are still suffering from PTSD. If you can’t come down to eye level with these people, people like me, and talk to us about what we need to move forward, then we will never get anywhere.”

Being eye level with Ferguson has allowed her to identify three essential issues to tackle: policing, economic equality, and health care. “When I speak about economic equality, I talk about there being two Fergusons instead of one,” she says. “On what they call Old Town Ferguson, it’s very prestigious, clean, and you have really big houses. It just looks phenomenal. And then you have the North side of Ferguson, and it’s full of subsidized housing. It has no amenities, no green spaces for the children, and it looks as if no one cares about those folks and their wellbeing. What I would like to do is bridge those two.” McSpadden plans to work with developers to “improve the infrastructure” so that all regions of Ferguson are mirrors of one another.

“I want to help to bring back great light to St. Louis."

At the forefront of change, McSpadden continues to be a voice for black lives in Missouri through a new movement spreading nationwide. The country has seen an impressive increase in black women who hold political seats. For the first time in U.S. history, more than 20 black women are now seated in Congress. And according to the crowdsourced Black Women in Politics database, an estimated 468 black women ran for political office in 2018 (Juliana Stratton became the first black woman elected to serve as Lieutenant Governor in Illinois; Melanie Levesque is the first African-American elected to the New Hampshire State Senate).

It’s undoubtedly a pivotal moment in history, and to be a part of it, McSpadden says, is empowering. “We as women endure so much, and we’ve seen a dramatic change over the last couple of years, women just standing 10 toes down to speak their truth. How could that not empower another woman?” she asserts. “I’m so inspired by many of my black sisters who have stood up and stepped out on stage to say, ‘hey, I want to be heard, and my voice matters.’ I couldn’t thank them enough. And they’re not just black women; they’re women in general.”

The third ward city council election kicks off on Tuesday (April 2). As for the future, McSpadden foresees an extensive journey in the political scene. Her mission is to install legislation in Missouri that will protect black and brown people from basic injustices such as police brutality (she’s already participated in enacting a 13-page bill that was presented on the federal level). “I want to help to bring back great light to St. Louis. I’ve been here for my entire 40 years. I’m raising other children here. And I do have another son. And in three years, he will be 18. I would hate for us to revert back to a moment like Aug. 9 when I lost my son,” McSpadden says.

“This is coming directly from my heart, and it took me years to look at some really painful things and to make a decision to do this. I want the people of Ferguson third ward to know that I’m only here to help. If I can share this platform that I’ve been given in any kind of way, I want to share it with them.”

Mache-Custom-Kicks-Samsung-Interview
Mache Custom Kicks

Dress Code: Mache's Sneaker Designs Create Limitless Abilities For Aspiring Designers

‘Dress Code’ is VIBE’s fashion and style series, where were we test drive rising brands from an everyday life point of view.

Mache Says

Founder: Dan “Mache” Gamache

Happy Customers: Jay-Z, LeBron James, Steph Curry, Sam Saunders, Desus & Mero, Nipsey Hussle, Gucci Mane, Ronda Rousey, Yo Gotti, Marshawn Lynch, Young Thug

On Mache’s Humble Beginnings and First Design:

We’ve got our hoods in Poughkeepsie, New York. It's funny because my wife is from Norwalk and she was like, 'Well, I've been to where you are and it's country.' and I'm like, 'Well no, you have to drive through the country to get there.’ I didn’t live in the country. You go 10 minutes this way, you're in a cow-house, 10 this way you're in the projects so you have to pick your poison.

My first design was six shades of purple Air Max 90s, it was during the Dipset wave so it had the big bird gang design on the back. They were terrible in hindsight because there's no was no YouTube on how to do this, you had to learn through trial and error.

On The Design Process:

I'm fun art guy, I'm really big on realism but I feel like, with the times, people are taking to the DIY-looking customs. I go back to people like Virgil Abloh because he has such a big impact on sneaker culture. I think it's cool just to draw on your shoes. It inspires people who aren't creative or artistic to be able to do this, so it works for me.

I'm really jaded since I'm an old guy and I'm seeing all these kids have all these resources that I didn't, so they have a head start. There wasn't even a MySpace when I started. I see these kids and think, "They have the tools, they have the smartphones. I had a Nokia. (Laughs)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Fun day at SXSW at the @zellahouse today. Worked on these @deathrowrecords AF1s- decided to go with the iconic VIBE magazine cover portrait on them. Thanks to everyone who was part of the event- staff, attendees, artists you’re all awesome. Until next time. ✌️Austin. 📸 @mofoshoo #deathrowrecords #sxsw #angelusdirect #complexkicks #nicekicks #brkicks #sneakerart #handpainted #af1

A post shared by Mache (@mache275) on Mar 12, 2019 at 9:06pm PDT

With the Samsung 10+, I’m able to showcase my designs without using 15 different apps to edit my photos. They have the "live focus" feature so you just have to slide to it and it’s there. I’ve been playing with it all day. It’s just the ease of it. You’re also able to post the photos right after and obviously, it’s not anything crazy but they just make it easy for the consumer and creatives.

Like everybody else, I'm working and I always have my phone in front of me. It's safe to say I have anxiety if I don't have it near me. A lot of times when I’m designing shoes for events, I’m using my phone to showcase the image I’m designing on the shoe so the Galaxy helps with that. I was just using it for [VIBE’s 1996 Death Row Records cover], design at SXSW. I was using my phone to create them and those shoes went to Suge’s son which is pretty cool.

Their Uniqueness In The Marketplace:

I always equate tattoos to what I do. People ask how long things take or how much things cost. I'm like, "If you want a back piece, you're gonna wait for a long time and you're going to pay a lot." If you want the Sistine Chapel on a pair of shoes, you're gonna pay a lot and you're going to wait.

I didn’t anticipate any of this. I used to play baseball so when I got the injury, I just knew I would go to designing. I lucked out on and that's how I look at it. When I was a kid, I thought I would play sports; I drew Garfield and stuff as a kid.

You hear that term "starving artist," that's what I was for the first 10 years. My wife now would pay my rent or if I didn’t make rent, I moved back in with my mom. It was that kind of thing; eating off the dollar menu, you had to do what you had to do. My wife was really big on getting me to where I was going. She was like, "You shouldn't be here, you should be doing more than this." She saw the potential. So behind every successful man is a very strong woman, that is true.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

(Scroll for all the pics) Big game today and me and the boys @stefondiggs and @athielen19 finally pulled the trigger on making the coordinating Billy Hoyle and Sidney Deane “White Men Can’t Jump” cleat set. If we win we goin to sizzler (@kadeemhardison voice) 😈 shouts to @realwesleysnipes and @woodyharrelson #skol @vikings #brkicks #billyhoyle #soleewatch #complexkicks #uniswag #machegang

A post shared by Mache (@mache275) on Dec 30, 2018 at 12:38pm PST

How The Designer Wears His Shoes:

It varies honestly. I'm the type of guy who doesn't tie his shoes, so I'm more of a Miles Morales type of guy than anything, even at 40. It also depends on the shoe. For Air Maxes, I normally tie them up but I wear everything and anything I like. Whether it's Puma, whether it's Adidas, I don't care. No one has me to a contract so I'm going to wear whatever I want. (Laughs)

Favorite Item In The Vault:

It's more of an emotional attachment, but my favorite is the Air Jordan 5 Retro Black/Metallic Silver. When I was a kid, I lived in a trailer park so I didn't have a lot of money. At the time, they were just Jordans, not the “Jordan 4 or 5s.” I'd shovel driveways, mow lawns do all that stuff and got my first pair of Jordans. I was wearing Voit sneakers or Payless sneakers, no shade to them at all but I wanted to be cool. (Laughs) I'd be wearing the husky section Sears clothing but I had some nice sneakers on. That’s where my appreciation for footwear came in and the work ethic of it all. The 5s will always mean something to me. I even got them tattooed on me.

VIBE Says:

Desire Thompson, News Editor

There’s something special about having a custom design on your shoes. It presents your personality in a very unique way so it’s refreshing that Mache can help bring a vision or a design to life. It’s also reminiscent of the days of graffiti on the subway or spray-painted images of on your clothes. I remember being 15 and my best friend would design our names on our Timbs. We thought we were so cool, so this definitely reminds me of those days.

Christine Imarenezor, Executive Editor

To own a pair of cool kicks will never die, I'm convinced. Owning at least one pair of customized sneakers is practically a hypebeast necessity. Nothing beats having a one of a kind design on your feet, especially when you can walk around proudly, knowing no one can find another like your kicks. It's crazy how Mache has religiously designed each and every shoe by hand. Just watching him happily do so takes me back to my own colored pencil-whipping, acrylic paint-dipping art class days of the past. What's even more inspiring is Mache's ability to genuinely pursue what he loves while contributing to the fashion world at large. Pretty dope. Now, let me go jam to Nelly's "Air Force Ones."

Continue Reading
Audio sound mixer&amp;lifier equipment, sound acoustic musical mixing&amp;engineering concept background.
krisanapong detraphiphat

Shahadi Wright Josep
Geoff Levy

Meet Shahadi Wright Joseph, The Hidden Gem In Jordan Peele's 'Us'

Anyone with eyes and ears will know that the big topic of the tail-end of March was the success of Jordan Peele’s new movie, Us. The horror/thriller flick had an explosive official debut at the box office, bringing in $70.25 million its opening weekend. That figure proved to be historic, establishing Us as the third-best horror movie debut in history and the biggest opening weekend for an original horror film.

Stats aside, within the film are supreme displays of talent all packed into the Wilson family. Twitter timelines set ablaze during the weekend already called for the Oscars to “give Lupita Nyong'o her things” come next awards season, and we already dove into the rising star that is Winston Duke. However, one particular young actress deserves a double take.

Quiet as kept, one of the film’s undeniable scene stealers is 13-year-old Shahadi Wright Joseph, who plays Zora and her sinister doppelgänger, Umbrae. Without spoiling the fun for late movie-goers, just know that Wright Joseph packs in the right amount of spunk to round out the Wilson family amid the turmoil.

Before we catch her again in the live action remake of The Lion King—she will be the voice of young Nala—we caught up with Shahadi about stepping out of her comfort zone with Us, what she learned from her castmates, and roles she looks forward to next.

--

VIBE: First of all congratulations on Us and the amazing work that you and the cast did. Shahadi Wright Joseph: Thank you so much. It was so amazing. It was great hearing everybody's reactions, seeing everybody get scared.

What was it like the first time you watched it once it was all done? Did you get scared? I saw it at a private screening in New York. I kind of just flipped out. It was my first time seeing the finished product and it was kind of amazing. I was getting scared to stuff that I had already seen.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Caption this 😂😂 Credit: @superevanalex #family #watchyourself #usmovie #getready #us #evanalex #lupitanyongo #shahadiwrightjoseph #winstonduke

A post shared by Shahadi Wright Joseph (@shahadi) on Feb 12, 2019 at 11:07am PST

I think that people will really like your character a lot—both of them, technically. They're both really entertaining, but Zora is super strong. What were your first thoughts of her when you read her on the page? I really saw her as relatable to teenage girls right now. That’s how it was so easy to portray her, because she is kind of like me. But I think Umbrae is definitely a harder role to play. You really had to take a moment and just think about the character. It was really challenging but it was also fun.

Yeah I can imagine. How did you go from switching between those two mindsets—Zora and Umbrae—as you were shooting? It was great because they didn't try to get us to play the same role on the same day, which would have been really challenging. They really just tried to have us play the same role, just one role on one day, so that we can be consistent, because it is really hard to get into your costume change to another role. And also just the mindset, that takes a little while to get into. That is challenging as well. But I think that in total it was so worth it.

The payoff was definitely there. Are you into horror and thriller movies in general, or was this a newer exploration for you? Oh, definitely. I love horror movies. I like The Shining, The Babadook. I love Get Out, of course. I think those are my top three.

Nice. On top of nailing the scary aspect, you had a really great family in the film. Was it easy to actually feel that chemistry between you, Lupita, Winston and Evan? Oh yeah, definitely. I think that we really created such a great relationship when we first met each other. We would have lunch together and go to places together. It was really great because we really learned how to be a real family. You can definitely see all the chemistry on camera.

What were some of the funniest behind the scenes moments that you can remember with you guys? I think it was when we were filming some of our boat scenes. We would be in the boat and I think it was really late, I think it was close to midnight and Evan and I would be dozing off in the boat and Jordan had to keep calling us on the radio.

Was it actually scary, too? To be in the nighttime setting? Not really. There were some bats that kept flying over our boat but not really.

Would you say that Lupita and Winston remained in character even when the cameras weren't rolling? Winston plays the light-hearted, goofy person in the film and then Lupita's character has her head on her shoulders and is more stern. Did they carry that off the screen? Yeah, they did. I think that when we were all together we tried to get into our characters, to really feel each one, feel us out. That was a lot of fun, we really bonded for a pretty long time.

What advice or personal takeaways did you take from Jordan, Lupita and Winston? This is a hard one. I didn't really take specific advice from them but I definitely saw Lupita and Winston while shooting their Red role. They were using method acting a lot and they were really getting into their characters before they would start shooting. I thought that that was really smart and I might use that in the future. But I don't think there was any specific advice that I took from them.

In just watching Jordan Peele do what he does, how did he help you become a better version of your character? Or how did he help you through whatever process you needed on set to deliver the best character you could? Jordan really helped me get out of my shell to really become Umbrae, because it's a really difficult role to embody and you kind of just have to not think about anything else and just be her. That was the hardest part, because sometimes I would try to be Shahadi or Zora and put it into to Umbrae but I really just had to stop and say, "That's not who I am right now in this moment."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Celebrating International Women's Day with my Kenyan mom, @lupitanyongo at @sxsw #sheinspiresme #brunch @usmovie @monkeypawproductions

A post shared by Shahadi Wright Joseph (@shahadi) on Mar 8, 2019 at 12:07pm PST

Did you always want to do acting? What was your first exposure to it? I've always wanted to act. Lupita is such a big inspiration even before I met her, before Black Panther. My first exposure to acting was when I auditioned for The Lion King on Broadway when I was eight and I booked it. Then I just kept going from there.

That's a big first get, too. Let's talk Lion King because that is down the pipeline for the live action. What is the best part of seeing that come to fruition? I've always been a fan of the Lion King that was probably one of my favorite movies when I was younger. To just be a part of this is so spectacular. I think that I had a lot of fun working with JD [McCrary] and working with John Fabreau, the director. It was really great. I think that it was a really fun experience.

For people now who are die hard fans of the original, people ready to put their critic hats on, what do you think they can expect from the live action. What would you tell them? I think that you'll definitely love the new animation. Of course the storyline is still the same, but I think that there's a whole new energy to this new one, just because it looks totally different. So I think that a lot of Lion King fans from 1997 are going to come back and really enjoy this one.

Perfect. And lastly, what kind of roles would you like to play as you get further into your career? What kind of stories would you like to tell? I definitely want to go through all genres. I love horror already, I might want to go into maybe a drama or a comedy next. I guess we'll just see where it takes me. I think this has been such an amazing experience already, being in a horror movie with such a great cast, and I'll definitely remember this forever.

Photography: Geoff Levy Hair: Cheryl Bergamy Make-up: Brenna Drury Styling: Andrew Gelwicks

Continue Reading

