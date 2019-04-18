Michelle Obama On Beyonce's 'Homecoming' Film: "Girl, You Have Done It Again"
"I also love that your new Netflix film, Homecoming, is informed by the black leaders, thinkers, and poets who paved the way for folks like us."
Beyoncé's Coachella documentary, Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé on Netflix has been met with praise from every corner of the earth since its April 17 release. The compliments are still rolling in and the most recent one that Queen Bey has received is from none other than former First Lady Michelle Obama.
"Girl, you have done it again," Obama said in a short clip. "Constantly raising the bar for us all, and doing it flawlessly. I'd say I'm surprised, but I know who you are. I've seen it up close and personal. Girl, you make me so proud and I love you."
From one queen to another, an open letter of congratulations from @MichelleObama to @Beyonce #BeyonceHomecoming pic.twitter.com/jy75vQ95le
— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) April 18, 2019
Obama and Beyoncé's friendship is one that the two have discussed publicly before and one that is admired by their respective supporters. Just a day after the release of Homecoming, Mrs. Carter penned a letter dedicated to Obama for her TIME 100 profile and the superstar only had kind words to say.
"I'm honored to know such a brilliant black woman who's spoken about the sacrifice it takes to balance her passions while remaining a supportive partner and mother, and now a best-selling author with Becoming," Beyonce wrote. "She has continued to open herself up, even if it meant being criticized. She has continued to be a portrait of grace."
Make sure to watch Queen Bey's documentary on Netflix, where she made history by being the first black female headliner of Coachella.