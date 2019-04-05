Te Lo Dije Te Lo Dije
Miguel

Miguel Drops Spanish-Language EP 'Te Lo Dije'

April 5, 2019 - 4:57 pm by Beatriz da Costa

And now, the Spanish/Spanglish version of Miguel's 'War & Leisure' album. 

In an ode to his Mexican heritage, Miguel has released a five-track project that is the Spanish/Spanglish version of his 2017 War & Leisure album. Te Lo Dije features collaborations with fellow Spanish-speaking artists Kali Uchis, C. Tangana, Dante Spintetta and Emmanuel Horvilleur, as well as Mexican Mariachi girl band, Flor de Toloache.

Miguel's Spanish-language project is one that he has been teasing his fans with, hence the name of the EP, Te Lo Dije. The phrase means "I told you so" in Spanish and also happens to be the name of a song on the EP. On this collaborative effort, Miguel is mixing in his R&B vibes with his Latin ties, so for fans looking for a mixture of both, they can listen the Spanish version of his hit, "Sky Walker" featuring Spinetta and Horvilleur. Uchis can also be found on "Carmelo Duro" showing off her Colombian roots.

This is the 33-year-old artist's first Spanish-language project and he even said that he thinks he likes "these songs better in Spanish." The R&B artist took to his Instagram account to his express his excitement on Te Lo Dije, as well as give props to people who helped him through the process.

"FIRST RELEASE OF THE YEAR," he wrote. "TE LO DIJE (a selection of songs off of W&L en español)."

Make sure to listen to Te Lo Dije here.

In This Story:

Popular

College Student Sentenced To Over 12 Years In Prison For Rape But Didn't Have Sex With Victim

From the Web

More on Vibe

Lil Kim Stunts On An Airport Runway In New 'Go Awff' Visual

In her latest visual for "Go Awff," Lil Kim, decked out in all black, went off in the video showing her loyal fans exactly what she's made of. In the Damien Sandoval directed-clip, Kim shows that she's the one in charge as she takes center stage in the dance sequences of the video.

In the raunchy visual, Kim sports a variety of different looks, at one point ditching her black ensemble for an all red 'fit. The at times black and white clip, featuring the constant backdrop of the airport runway, let fans focus on how hard Kim was going in on her bars.

The song, which samples XX's "Dangerous," showcases the rap legend defending all that she holds dear. "I'mma tell you like a ni**a told me. Don't play with my blood or my money/Gotta whole lotta people dependin' on me. I roll with a pack of wolves so best believe we gon' eat/I think it's time to go awff."

Kim's newest clip was teased on her social media for a while and it's obvious as to why. The 44-year-old artist donning a Diana Ross-wig and doing what she does best in this visual is enough for any old fan of Queen Bee to want to tune in. "Go Awff" is set to appear on 9, Kim's first album in nine years. Keep an eye out for her project, which officially drops May 17, and tune into her video up top.

Continue Reading
new-music-releases-mar-29-1553868257
Getty Images

Ciara, Saweetie, Lil Uzi Vert, And More New Music You Need To Hear

It's a new week, and we've compiled a brand new list of new releases that you have to hear. From Saweetie to Ciara and Lil Uzi Vert, check out the best, new music you should be listening to below.

Saweetie – ICY

Saweetie is back. The west coast artist dropped her new EP, ICY, featuring seven new tracks. The project serves as a follow-up to her Mar. 2018  EP, High Maintenance.

During the latest episode of VIBE Vixen's Boss Talk Podcast, Saweetie said that fans would see a huge transformation from her previous work. "I think [ICY] definitely shows growth," Saweetie said of the differences between ICY and High Maintenance. "Now that I can record in a studio, I’ve become more comfortable… This time, I had some time to prepare, and there’s a big difference as far as tone... I feel like [my fans are] coming deeper into my world."

Listen to ICY below.

Spotify Apple Music

Birdman & Juvenile – Just Another Gangsta

Despite having their differences in the past, Birdman and Juvenile have reunited to bring back Cash Money Records for a new album. Just Another Gangsta consists of 12 songs and only one guest appearance from NLE Choppa.

The LP arrives nearly one month after the duo celebrated the 20th anniversary of their classic dance floor filler, "Back That Azz Up."

Listen to Birdman and Juvenile's new project below.

Spotify Apple Music

Boosie BadAzz – BadAzz 3.5

Boosie BadAzz has dropped his new project, BadAzz 3.5. The album consists of 15 songs, including the pre-released track, "Bonnie And Clyde." The project's only feature is Webbie, on the track entitled "Good Ol Days."

"U already know nobody sh*t f**king with mine," Boosie said plugging the project. "Real music.

Listen to BadAzz 3.5 below.

Spotify Apple Music

Phonte – Pacific Time - EP

After dropping the rap album No News Is Good News in March 2018, Phonte has returned to his R&B/soul vibes with the surprise EP Pacific Time, a small collection smooth, light-hearted bops. The North Carolina rapper/singer continues to show his versatility with his new release; any time Phonte has music to offer, we'll take it.

Spotify Apple Music

Ciara – "Thinkin Bout You"

Ciara is hitting the ground running with her new track "Thinkin Bout You." The track comes from Cici's forthcoming album Beauty Marks, which will be released through her own record label, Beauty Marks Entertainment.

Beauty Marks will mark Ciara's first studio album in four years. It follows 2015's Jackie.

Listen to "Thinkin Bout You" below.

Spotify Apple Music

Lil Uzi Vert – "Free Uzi"

After a brief hiatus and a lengthy battle with his label Generation Now, Lil Uzi Vert is relaunching his career with a new track. On "Free Uzi," the rapper discusses his journey to financial stability.

"Had to get my business together/ I had $3 million in taxes/ I got it all off on this level/ They said it’s $3 million missing/ I ain’t say nothing, I stay level," he spit.

The new single arrives shortly after Uzi announced the delay of his Eternal Atake album and music retirement. The turn of events, however, could likely be connected to his new management deal with Roc Nation, which Billboard confirms was secured earlier this week.

Listen to "Free Uzi" below.

Soundcloud

Continue Reading

G-Eazy and Blueface call YG, ALLBLACK for "West Coast" video

G-Eazy called on Blueface to drop the banger "West Coast" in February, and he celebrates the region even more inclusively with the new music video for its remix.

YG and ALLBLACK bring even more Oakland and Compton representation by adding new verses onto the song, and the Daniel CZ-directed video features appearances by E-40, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. Watch the video above.

G-Eazy released his last album, The Beautiful & Damned, in 2017. It included guest appearances by E-40, ASAP Rocky, Cardi B, Kehlani and more, and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard charts.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

1d ago

L.A. Gangs Unite For March In Honor Of Nipsey Hussle

News

1d ago

Nipsey Hussle’s Parents Uplift Rapper And Philanthropist's Memory

Features

2d ago

Jason Mitchell Talks 'The Chi' Season 2 And How We Failed Nipsey Hussle: Interview