Ladies And Gentleman, Missy Elliott Finished Recording A New Project
Prepare those wigs.
Missy Elliott is coming. With the release of an Instagram video featuring a celebratory dance, the legendary musician signaled that new "ish" is on the horizon.
"I just finished a long project I been working on since last year & this my mood “Keep On Movin” I’m bout to show yall I’m on some next ish," she wrote in the caption of her video announcement on Wednesday (April 17). The video features her boppin' along to Soul II Soul's "Keep On Moving." Her hair is in braids, she's rocking gold hoops and sports a beautiful smile on her face.
The Virginia native's last album was 2005's The Cookbook, which featured the hit single "Lose Control" with Ciara and Fatman Scoop. Since then, she's released solo singles such as "WTF (Where They From)" with Pharrell Williams, "Pep Rally," and was recently featured on Lizzo's new song "Tempo."
Just because she hasn't released a full-length project doesn't mean she hasn't been busy. Missy's hard work throughout her illustrious career has paid off, and she will be the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame this summer. She was also recently named Berklee College Of Music's Honorary Doctorate Recipient.
We can't wait to hear what she's been up to.