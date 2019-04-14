morehouse-college-front entrance
Paras Griffin

Morehouse College Will Now Enroll Transgender Students

April 14, 2019 - 1:44 pm by Shenequa Golding

The HBCU will now accept enrollment of transgender students for the fall 2020 semester.

The Board of Trustees at Morehouse College voted Saturday (April 13) to enroll transgender students for the fall 2020 semester. The landmark decision in the school's 150-year existence is showing that the HBCU is open to evolving with the times.

“In a rapidly changing world that includes a better understanding of gender identity, we’re proud to expand our admissions policy to consider trans men who want to be part of an institution that has produced some of greatest leaders in social justice, politics, business, and the arts for more than 150 years,” Terrance Dixon, the college’s vice president of Enrollment Management, said in a statement.

“The ratification of this policy affirms the College’s commitment to develop men with disciplined minds who will lead lives of leadership and service.”

Morehouse's policy requires each student identify as a man. If a student transitions from a man to a woman, that student will not be able to attend the college. Exemptions to the rule will be heard by a three-member committee appointed by the Morehouse president after a written letter has been submitted.

Not everyone, however, was excited about the change. There were some administrators who thought the change would alter the special attention paid to educating black men.

"We wouldn’t deviate from what Morehouse is, a place that educates men. Once we explained that, people didn’t have a problem with this.”

tiger-woods-in, georgia-
Mike Ehrmann

Tiger Woods Wins The 2019 Masters

Sunday afternoon (April 14) Tiger Woods has won the Masters tournament, his first major win in 11 years. The win marks an official comeback for the athlete after more than a decade of scandals and career lows.

The 43-year-old golf pro walked up to the 18th hole as the crowd cheered, reminiscent of years prior when Woods dominated the sport.

After clinching the title, Tiger smiled and threw his fist in the air. He then hugged his son in the same place he once hugged his father after a Masters win.

WATCH: The moment Tiger Woods makes a historic 11-year comeback as he wins #TheMasters 2019 pic.twitter.com/YlqYRcSwyw

— The Speaker (@TweetTheSpeaker) April 14, 2019

Shortly after his win, Twitter erupted.

“Tiger Woods’ playing career is over. He will never win another major. It’s dead. Bury it.”

Tiger Woods at the 2019 Masters: pic.twitter.com/8AmFPxJ6RV

— NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) April 14, 2019

TIGER WOODS Y’ALL

— Jamal 🏁 (@JamalJimoh) April 14, 2019

Congratulations, Tiger! To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit, and determination.

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2019

However, Tiger's win was also met with mixed reviews by those who remember the player's past offenses, comments, and association.

nothing displays america’s collective ability to compartmentalize quite like a tiger woods victory. we don’t even really like this dude but this feels amazing.

— Bomani Jones (@bomani_jones) April 14, 2019

Caniblasian golfers winning today. This y’all mans? #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/TQniFveUPD

— Alvin aqua Blanco (@Aqua174) April 14, 2019

Trump gonna tweet congrats to Tiger and the whole TL gonna be like pic.twitter.com/PBIfrFvkuJ

— Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) April 14, 2019

This is Tiger Woods' fifth Masters and after the game, he briefly spoke about the importance of the moment 22 years after his first win.

“It’s come full circle,” Woods said after the win. “It’s a special feeling.”

Congrats to Tiger Woods.

mugshot-of-emmanuel-deshawn-aranda mugshot-of-emmanuel-deshawn-aranda
Bloomington Police Department via AP

Suspect Who Allegedly Threw A Child From A Mall Balcony Had Prior Convictions

Screams could be heard inside Minneapolis' Mall of America after suspect Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, allegedly threw or pushed a 5-year-old over a third-floor balcony Friday. (April 12)

While speaking to CBS 4 WCCO, law enforcement said they do not think 24-year-old Aranda is related to the victim or has had any past interactions with the family. The crime is being investigated as an isolated incident.

Aranda has had several prior run-ins with the Mall of America and was reportedly banned from the shopping center. In July 2015, Aranda was charged with damaging a few items in a store and throwing items off a balcony. In October 2015, Aranda was charged with throwing a glass of water and tea at a woman who allegedly didn't buy him food.

The suspect also destroyed a few computers in a north Minneapolis library in August 2015. Aranda told police at the time "he has some anger issues,” and that, “it does not happen all the time.”

Emergency crews responding to the fall said there was a large amount of blood. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. Aranda was held by Bloomington Police Friday and transported to Hennepin County Sheriff’s Department the following day.

 

empty-courtroom
Spencer Weiner-Pool

A South Dakota Man May Have Been Sentenced To Death Because He's Gay

A South Dakota jury may have sentenced a man to death instead of life in prison because of his sexual orientation. According to several 2016 sworn statements, one juror said deliberations about Charles Rhines' sexuality played a major role in his sentencing.

“If he’s gay, we’d be sending him where he wants to go,” Frances Cersosimo who served on the jury recalled. She would not identify the juror who made the comment.

Another juror Henry Keeney said he believed Rhines deserved to die after encountering the victim, Donnivan Schaeffer in 1992 during a robbery of Rapid City doughnut shop. Keeney also said Rhines' homosexuality was the reason he didn't vote in favor of life in prison.

We also knew he was a homosexual and thought he shouldn’t be able to spend his life with men in prison,” Mr. Keeney also said in a 2016 sworn statement.

The jurors sentenced Rhines to death and he's been on death row ever since. Over the years, Rhines has had several lawyers appeal his conviction for various reason. In 2015, his new legal counsel obtained sworn statements from jurors and his appeal is now being heard by the Supreme Court on the grounds a biased jury deprived him of a fair trial.

Jury deliberations are normally secret and misconduct in jury chambers cannot be used to change a conviction. Two years ago, however, the New York Times report in the case of Peno Rodriguez v. Colorado an exception was made, stating that bringing the deliberations to light was more important than keeping them secret.

In hopes the Supreme Court doesn't take on Rhines' case, South Dakota's Attorney General Jason R. Ravnsborg said racial bias discrimination was more pronounced than prejudice based on sexual orientation.

"Sexual orientation is not immutable to the same extent as race,” he wrote.“No civil war has been fought over it,” he added. “No politician has ever proposed constructing a wall to keep homosexuals out of the country.”

There are a number of hurdles Rhines must face and surpass before the Supreme Court hears his case, and that's still not a guarantee things will go in his favor.

