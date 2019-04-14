Morehouse College Will Now Enroll Transgender Students

The HBCU will now accept enrollment of transgender students for the fall 2020 semester.

The Board of Trustees at Morehouse College voted Saturday (April 13) to enroll transgender students for the fall 2020 semester. The landmark decision in the school's 150-year existence is showing that the HBCU is open to evolving with the times.

“In a rapidly changing world that includes a better understanding of gender identity, we’re proud to expand our admissions policy to consider trans men who want to be part of an institution that has produced some of greatest leaders in social justice, politics, business, and the arts for more than 150 years,” Terrance Dixon, the college’s vice president of Enrollment Management, said in a statement.

“The ratification of this policy affirms the College’s commitment to develop men with disciplined minds who will lead lives of leadership and service.”

Morehouse's policy requires each student identify as a man. If a student transitions from a man to a woman, that student will not be able to attend the college. Exemptions to the rule will be heard by a three-member committee appointed by the Morehouse president after a written letter has been submitted.

Not everyone, however, was excited about the change. There were some administrators who thought the change would alter the special attention paid to educating black men.

"We wouldn’t deviate from what Morehouse is, a place that educates men. Once we explained that, people didn’t have a problem with this.”