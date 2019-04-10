California Mother Murdered At Police Station During Custody Exchange
The victim reportedly brought her family to the police station as an extra means of security.
The mother of a 17-month-old was shot and killed outside of a Hawthorne, Calif., police station Sunday morning during a custody exchange with the child's father, whom she reportedly feared.
According to reports, the suspect dropped off the baby at about 6 PM before going back to his car, grabbing a gun, and shooting the woman. Law enforcement has since arrested the man,
The unidentified victim was scared of her child's father and brought her family to the station as an extra means of security. During a press conference, Lt. Scott Hoaglund said in all his years as police officer, he'd never seen such a brazen act committed at or nearby a police station.
“I have 30 years with the department and I’ve never seen anything like this before…Typically a police station is a safe place for people to make a child exchange and I would still recommend that people do that.”
After the shooting, the suspect drove out of the police station parking lot before abandoning his car at a nearby Denny's fast-food restaurant. It's uncler what charges the suspect now faces and when he'll face a judge.