MTV Announces 2019 VMAs Will Take Place In New Jersey

For the first time ever, the MTV Video Music Awards will be held in the good ol’ Garden State.

Per an announcement during a presentation at the Twitter 2019 Newfronts, the 2019 VMAs will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Aug. 26, and will air live at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.

“The star power of the performers and attendees we expect at this year’s VMAs mirrors the incredible talent that graces our stage at the more than 175 events that play at Prudential Center annually," says Sean Saadeh, EVP of Entertainment at the Prudential Center. "This is a tremendous opportunity to celebrate the musical heritage of New Jersey and the Tri-State Region.”

“New Jersey has an incredible music heritage and is home to some of the world’s biggest artists including ‘Chairman of the Board’ Frank Sinatra, ‘The Boss’ Bruce Springsteen, Queen Latifah, Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston, the Jonas Brothers, the Fugees, and Halsey. The list is wide and endless,” said Bruce Gillmer, the executive producer of the VMAS, global head of music and talent, Viacom and co-brand head, MTV International. “Now the moonperson plants its flag to celebrate all that New Jersey has given to music fans around the globe.”

During the NewFronts, MTV also unveiled their brand new VMA Stan Cam, which “will give fans on Twitter the power to choose how they experience the show.” The fans watching will have the chance to choose what moments they’d like to watch through the implementation of short-form Twitter streams, putting the power right in the palm of their hands and at their fingertips.

The VMAs were the No. 1 most social cable awards show of 2018, and we’re sure with this new first-of-its-kind advancement, there will be more buzzworthy moments to follow.