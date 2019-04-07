Stephanie Mills Live In Concert
Raymond Boyd

Music Sermon: The Forgotten Voices Of The ‘80s Pt. II

April 7, 2019 - 4:20 pm by Naima Cochrane

VIBE highlights powerful vocalists from the 80s who enjoyed longevity and success, but never reached crossover status.

In the last Music Sermon, we highlighted three ‘80s soul singers - Lisa Fischer, Vesta Williams and Phyllis Hyman - whose solo careers never reached full potential, despite their rare and enormous talent. Unfortunately, their stories don’t stand alone.

There are more cases that I can list off-hand of voices more powerful than most current artists, who’ve been relegated to the fringes of music conversations or completely left in the past. You know the key jams for some of these women; their songs are spun at house parties, at the cookout, during a good soul classics set, or when your parents get ‘hold of the aux cord. But the artists themselves aren’t nearly as visible as they should be – if they’re still visible at all. They weren’t in the ranks of participants for all-woman-power-singer specials like VH1 Divas. They don’t pop up for Grammy specials and tributes. But they do almost all have dedicated episodes of TV One’s Unsung.

It’s hard to narrow the field down to just a handful of these deserving artists to celebrate, but we’re going to get a few more in. In continuation from the last Music Sermon, VIBE examines an alternate aspect in the story of near-forgotten female vocalists of the ‘80s: artists who enjoyed longevity and success but never reached crossover status. Artists whose voices are known, but their names aren’t.

Angela Winbush

The hip-hop generation may not realize it, but it knows Angela Winbush. She’s been sampled, she’s been remixed, she’s been covered, and she’s one of the few women in our discussion who had a presence into the late-90s. In addition to a four-octave range, Angela was one of the first women who performed, wrote, arranged, produced and played multiple instruments, but she never felt she was properly recognized for her work. Despite such vocal range, all the looks she served looking like an 80s Gabrielle Union, and all the enduring bops she bestowed (seriously, I promise you know all these songs), she never crossed over and became a star.

Like many of the strongest vocalists of her era, Angela started as a background singer. She was part of Stevie Wonder’s group Wonderlove, and picked up writing and producing from watching Stevie work in the studio. At some point during her time with Stevie, she met Rene Moore, who was part of The Brothers Johnson. They each tell conflicting stories about whether they initially dated, but they decided they could work well together as a creative team, and they formed Rene & Angela. The duo wrote all their material from the beginning and was also producing by their second album.

The pair also started writing and producing for other acts, including penning one of Janet Jackson’s first singles, “Young Love.” Janet declined another song they wrote for her, to their benefit. “My First Love” was Rene & Angela’s first hit.

Angela and Rene moved to a new label for their fourth album, A Street Called Desire, and they were, as the kids say, in their bag. The project produced their biggest hits, joints that still hold up to this day. Angela was ultra ‘80s fly, too; she gave you fashion, hair, voice, everything.

Their ballad game was so tight, rumors persisted that the two were a couple (while Angela has said the two dated early in their relationship, they both maintain they weren’t romantically involved as professional partners).

Behind the scenes, though, conflict was escalating between the two. It began to come to a head when Angela took the lead on “Smile,” with no sonic trace of Rene on the track. The song hit No. 1, and proved Angela alone was as strong, if not stronger, than with Rene. (By the way: make a playlist for your boo, and put this song on it. You’re welcome.)

The album was their most successful, but after an alleged physical altercation with Rene while on tour, Angela decided she was done. They split after the album and immediately started throwing shots at each other in the press. Angela accused Rene of violent behavior (which he denied) and revealed that she’d in fact done most of the writing and producing they were credited for as a duo, but shared credit with Rene because she feared no one would take a female writer and producer seriously. She was right – her label almost dropped her because they assumed Rene did the heavy creative lifting until they heard the work Angela did for The Isley Brothers. Even years later, in 1991, Vesta Williams vented to Video Soul’s Donnie Simpson about her struggles to produce her own music, and used Angela as an example of the fight for women to get work and respect. “The males are dominating the production situation, but the females are dominating the charts…’Cause Angela Winbush; what happened to her? She was producing, she did a lot of production stuff.”

Once Angela was free from Rene and past a legal fight for proper songwriting credits, she continued to write and produce for other artists, including The Isley Brothers and Stephanie Mills. The latter led to a relationship with Ron (who’s 13 years her elder), and Angela eventually became the misses to Mr. Biggs.

As a solo artist, she came out the gate swinging with “Angel,” and landed an immediate No.1 song. The song is basically a remix of “Smile” on the low, but it worked.

I’m obliged to make a reference to “The Real Thing,” not because it was hit for her (it was, although I don’t think it’s one of her strongest songs), but because a young Don Cheadle is in the music video as a full-out backup dancer, and it’s hilarious.

After Angela and Ron were married, Ron took over the reins of her career as a manager, and she continued to produce for him and his brothers. Collaborations between the two became standard.

Back when she was a student at Howard University, Angela was a featured vocalist in gospel artist and composer Richard Smallwood’s youth choir. One of her most successful duets with Ron, “Lay Your Troubles Down,” was a nod to those roots; a take on Matthew 11:28-30.

In 1994 Angela released her last album, and scored one more solo hit with the Chuckii Booker-produced “Treat U Rite.” Looking like a young tender.

She decided to take a step back in her career and focus on her marriage, ironically, as Ron’s career was experiencing a resurgence. An OG with almost 30 years in the game, Ron didn’t deign to make the same promo rounds Angela needed to for her music. As a result, hosts like Don Cornelius in the earlier Soul Train clip and Donnie Simpson here would make Angela’s interviews about Ron, who they weren’t used to having access to.

“Float On” (1996), The Isley Brothers’ jawn with a “take that, take that” Bad Boy remix, was Angela’s last true feature appearance. Ever. At 40 years old.

During the remainder of the ‘90s, though, her hits were brought back through sampling and remakes. Jay-Z’s “Imaginary Players” sampled “Imaginary Playmates;” Biggie’s “I Love the Dough” sampled “I Love You More” and featured Angela on the hook; Foxy Brown’s “I’ll Be” sampled “I’ll Be Good.” Then in 2000, Avant and Keke Wyatt covered “My First Love” and found bigger chart success than the original release. Their version instantly joined the “cover song might be better than the original” list.

By the mid-2000s, Angela and Ron had divorced behind allegations of Ron cheating (fortunately, in advance of Isley’s sentencing for tax evasion), and Angela revealed she’d been battling cancer. She was diagnosed in stage four and given a dire prognosis, but she is still in remission, still performs, and still testifies. "For me, the only reason I think I'm alive is so I could save other lives," she told TV One’s Unsung. "It's not about me looking cute all the time. It's about my life being spared so I can show people they can make it through a tough situation."

Stephanie Mills

Some would argue that Stephanie Mills shouldn’t be mentioned in a group of under-celebrated singers, and she herself won’t agree to be featured on TV One’s Unsung, but she was clear that she wasn’t going to be a Whitney Houston or Diana Ross level crossover artist.

“I realize that R&B is what I do best, and I’m comfortable with that,” the singer told the LA Times about a decade into her career. “I don’t know how to cross over, and that’s okay because I’m satisfied with my audience. I’d like to have mass appeal, but not at the expense of what I do best.”
Stephanie emits powerful sound from a petite 4’10” frame - what the old folks used to call standing flat-footed and singing. She was a dramatic and high-energy performer, but she could just stand completely still, open her mouth, and blow everyone away. It was a power she possessed from a young age. Before the world knew who Stephanie Mills was, the then nine-year-old with a grown ass voice won Apollo’s legendary Amateur Night six weeks in a row. It’s only fitting that “Home” later became an Amateur Night staple for decades.

Stephanie’s journey didn’t include supporting the greats as a backup or session vocalist. Her story officially begins on the Broadway stage at 16, as the original Dorothy for The Wiz.

Following The Wiz, she released a couple of albums in hopes to capitalize on the momentum of the show - even though Diana Ross scooped her for the high profile movie role. Her third album, produced by Mtume, finally yielded a breakthrough with the disco-esque jam “What Cha’ Gonna Do With My Lovin.’”

But the real gem on the album wasn’t even a single. It was Stephanie and Teddy out-quiet storming each other on “Feel the Fire.” This is how you perform a duet, ladies and gentlemen. Make people wonder if it’s real. Now that I think of it…do duets even exist anymore?

Stephanie’s career story doesn’t include a ton of drama – or at least not public drama. The singer is notoriously private. There’s the standard label shuffle including attempts to evolve sound, some working better than others; and the age-old tale of mishandled funds by management. Also unique in the underappreciated vocalist discussion, Mills has an extensive catalog. She dropped an album nearly every year for 20 years – never more than a two-year gap between releases. Compared to her amount of output, though, she only has a handful of genuine hits. “Never Knew Love Like This Before,” Stephanie’s biggest crossover hit, came early in the game. It’s her only song to break the Top 10 on the Billboard pop chart.

Over the years, she played with a more pop-leaning sound. She even landed the theme song for Chevy Chase’s movie Hitch. But when the pop route failed to produce hits and threatened to alienate her fan base, she went back to R&B for good. One of the musicians who helped her get her swagger back was Angela Winbush. She wrote two hits for Stephanie over two albums, “I Have Learned to Respect the Power of Love,” and “Something in the Way You Make Me Feel.”

A few years ago, Angela joined Stephanie on stage for the song (they’re both still in full voice, by the way). They took it to church.
“You’re looking at survivors,” Stephanie says as Cherelle joins them (they don’t give her a mic, though. I love Cherelle with all my heart, but she ain’t in this particular cohort of vocalists). “My sisters here, we survived this business. Some of us didn’t make it, but we’re here to hold them down!”

Stephanie has a great voice for uptempos and mids, evidenced by her early hits, but ballads – love songs – are where she shines through.

Auntie Stephanie still performs, she’s still a concert draw. But like her sister-singers, she’s hyper-aware of the changes in the music industry over the years, to the detriment of R&B artists. She went viral recently for her candid commentary on Sister Circle about the appropriation of black music, and how quickly things change for an artist when they don’t have a hit.

Deniece Williams

The google header for Deniece Williams’ website reads: “4x Grammy Winner | Deniece Williams | Pop Star,” and she was kind of a pop star - but people under 40 may not remember. Williams’ career pedigree is crazy: another Wonderlove/Stevie alum, signed to Earth, Wind and Fire founder Maurice White’s production company, and produced by major names in R&B and soul during her career height including David Foster (before he was the David Foster), Ray Parker Jr.,Thom Bell and George Duke.

Deniece also sounds like she could be Minnie Ripperton’s vocal baby sister, and that’s not completely an accident. While the two have the same vocal range – including an unreal whistle register – they also had the same vocal arranger, Charles Stephney, Maurice White’s partner in Kalimba Productions. Deniece was also a session singer on Ripperton’s Perfect Angel album. The songstress’ first single, “Free,” feels like it could have been a Minnie track, but it was all Deniece. She and three other Wonderlove singers wrote it while playing around in rehearsal, and they performed it when Stevie showcased the singers during the show. Hearing “Free” during a Stevie concert drove Maurice White to sign her.

The uptempo hit No. 2 on the R&B charts and cracked the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100. Deniece was already a mom of two who’d been through a failed marriage when she recorded the song, possibly lending to the twist that makes “Free” so intriguing. The song is about love, passion and even ecstasy, but without ties – at the woman’s urging, “’cause I’ll only be here for a while.” Listeners may not even realize it’s a lowkey curve, because they’re caught up in the Earth, Wind and Fire-backed groove. “I think it was a combination of the song itself and what the song said lyrically,” Deniece said of the track’s success and endurance. “Somebody told me that I was the first woman they heard in music that (said) at the time that ‘you don’t have to stay.’”

Deniece co-wrote on each song for This is Niecy, as she did for most of her music throughout her career. A couple of other songs on the album had a showing on the R&B charts, but “Free” drove the project’s success.

Almost immediately after This is Niecy was released, Charles Stephney died suddenly. Music discussions give a lot of weight to writers and producers, but great vocal arrangement can make or break a song, and make the best use of a singer’s talent. Maurice White produced Deniece’s follow up album, Song Bird, by himself, and even though it was a moderate success on the R&B charts, she later said it felt like something was missing. “I think the success of my first project was because it was music for the expression for my voice,” she explained in an interview. “We went out and we did some different music, and then he brought in another arranger, who’s very very gifted and talented but was not correct for me… It wasn’t the same arrangement or the same feel… I think we did a project that was good, but we didn’t do a project that had the magic of the first one, because the players and the music changed.”

Deniece landed her first No. 1 pop hit paired with Johnny Mathis for the ballad “Too Much, Too Little, Too Late,” which also hit the top of the R&B and Adult Contemporary charts.

The single’s runaway success led to a full duet album, and then an additional pairing later on for one of the great sitcom theme songs of the ‘80s, when TV show themes were whole compositions.

Maurice eventually talked to Thom Bell, producer for the Stylistics, Delfonics, and key producer and arranger for Philadelphia International Records, about working with Deniece. With Thom, the magic that was missing for Song Bird was back. “There’s only one other person in my musical life that has understood my music the way Charles Stephney did as an arranger,” Deniece has claimed, “and he is Thom Bell.”

The Thom Bell era netted a few hits for Niecy, including one of her signature songs. Deniece wrote “Silly” years prior to recording it, but couldn’t quite get it to the right place. “I said ‘Let me work on it a couple of minutes’ and I musically rewrote it,” Thom explained in an interview. “I rewrote it as an arranger, not a songwriter.” Again, the importance of a master arranger.

Deniece’s cover of “It’s Gonna Take a Miracle,” the first secular song she learned growing up in a strict Christian household, was another winner, reaching No. 1 on the R&B charts and Top 10 on the Hot 100 chart.

Despite success, Thom stopped working with Denise after their second collaboration. The deeply spiritual singer, who’d included inspirational songs on each of her albums, was shifting her focus back to God after an experience while performing at a gospel concert in 1980. Bell shared recently that it was a little too much for him. “She was going through a spiritual awakening, and religion is really not my thing.” The producer, who’s worked with top divas including Dionne Warwick and Phyllis Hyman, gave Deniece her props, though. “She’s a fantastic singer. You very rarely ever can find a singer that can do things that she does. Performing is not what she does good,” (Thom Bell is also a little shady) “but she’s a great singer.”

Deniece was, indeed, experiencing a spiritual re-awakening, but she had one more act in her career before she devoted herself to gospel completely, and it was the biggest act yet. Maurice White’s imprint shut down and Deniece was moved to Columbia Records proper. She’d given producer George Duke a song for the group Sister Sledge, but the track prompted him to suggest they work together instead. The partnership led to the biggest – and last – hit of Deniece’s career.

“Let’s Hear it for the Boy” was the featured track on the Footloose soundtrack (which opens an entire black music segment for the party game Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon), and was a No. 1 hit at pop, R&B and dance. The Let’s Hear it for the Boy album also featured one of the great Black History Month program songs of the ‘80s and early ‘90s. “Black Butterfly” wasn’t a hit single at the time, but it’s one of Williams’ signature songs now.

The album was Deniece’s career peak, and her descent followed immediately. Her next project didn’t connect how her previous work had. Now that she was in the bigger label system without designated producers guiding her projects, her music lost focus. “At the record label there was a big argument that would keep going on that she’s an R&B artist but she’s selling pop. And the pop department would say that she may sell pop, but she’s an R&B artist,” she explained in an interview. “They couldn’t just make up their minds. I kind of kept getting tossed around. “

Deniece had already started her own production company to focus on gospel acts, and was building a roster. She’d also annoyed the 1985 Grammy Awards telecast producers and surprised viewers when she took the stage and sang “God is Truly Amazing” instead of “Let’s Hear It For The Boy.”

After the Hot on the Tail album, she turned her attention exclusively to gospel music, where she’s been active since. R&B and pop landed her No. 1 hits, but gospel earned her career four Grammy awards, starting with her first foray into the genre, I Surrender All.
.

HONORABLE MENTION: Meli’sa Morgan

Meli’sa Morgan is an auntie favorite, but she’s significantly unsung. The Julliard-trained artist was once being watched as the next black songstress to break on the heels of Whitney Houston and Sade. Her debut single, a smoky, all-soul-everything cover of Prince’s “Do Me,” catapulted her to the top of the R&B charts for weeks, and led to modest pop success for both the single and the album. Her version also sparks serious debate among even die-hard Prince fans about whether it’s possibly the better rendition.

The LA Times, in a 1986 feature they opened by recounting incidents of people confusing Meli’sa for Whitney Houston on the street, said of Morgan: “With all due respect to Houston and Sade, Morgan may be the best young soul singer in the business. With her sultry, smoldering style she falls somewhere between super-soulful Chaka Khan and pop-oriented Houston.” (Melis’sa was a background and/or session singer for both Chaka and Whitney as well as Melba Moore.)

Meli’sa also co-wrote all but one of the album’s tracks, and co-produced - a role she had to push for. “I had to fight to get to produce,” she told the LA Times in the same interview. “Capitol (Records) said I was busy enough with the singing and songwriting…But I wouldn’t accept that. I had exposure to producing, enough to know I could do it. My attitude was that if they wanted those songs to be recorded, they had to let me be involved in producing them. I just wouldn’t take no for an answer.”

Morgan had a couple of impactful singles on her subsequent albums, including “Love Changes,” which was featured on both her and Kashif’s individual records. But she said she eventually took a self-imposed hiatus after hip hop started edging her soul sound out of relevance. “When I went on hiatus, the industry was really changing,” she later shared. “I had signed directly to Capitol because I had a production deal with them. All of a sudden, MC Hammer came along, and then hip-hop and rap music were taking the industry by storm, and in a totally different direction. And basically trying to keep up with that – you really had to have it integrated into your style and a whole new look – and keep my style of music was a conflict of interest.”

Ironically, hip-hop has been key to keeping Meli’sa’s music relevant. Do Me Baby opened with “Fool’s Paradise,” now one of her signature songs, thanks to Jay-Z’s sample flip for “Knock the Hustle.” I mean, it’s also a legitimate bop, though. Throw this on at any NYC party above 110th street or in the outer boroughs and watch what happens.

The obscurity of these women in the annals of R&B history is culturally tragic, not just because they could sing other artists under the table, but because they were complete, truly gifted creatives. Many of them wrote, played, produced, and were genuine collaborators with their own visions for their artistry - at a time when female artists weren’t easily able to rock like that, period, let alone black female artists. In the modern music era they’d be heralded as bosses, and mavens. Instead, folks barely know the depths of their talents. I hope we’ve helped remedy that a bit. Also, shout out to Stevie and Chaka for their touring companies basically being Hogwarts for singing-ass-singers. I believe they’re the two names you’ll come across the most not only in the stories we’ve shared, but with additional talent from the decade if you take a deeper dive. And after reading this, you should do exactly that. As I said earlier, there are so many more artists from the era whose stories aren’t often told, and they deserve to be heard.

--

#MusicSermon is a weekly series by Naima Cochrane that highlights the under-acknowledged and under-appreciated urban artists and sub-genres from the '90s and earlier. The series seeks to tell unknown and/or forgotten stories that connect the dots between current music, culture and the foundations of the past.

L.A. Gangs Unite For March In Honor Of Nipsey Hussle

Yee-Haw: 12 Hip-Hop/Country Collaborations

The Internet can't get enough of the Billy Ray Cyrus-assisted remix of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road." The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer became a fan of the viral sensation, and in early-April, the duet hit streaming services. "Baby's gotta habit, diamond rings, and Fendi sports bras/ Riding down Rodeo with my Maserati sports car," the country superstar croons over the twangy-trap beat.

It's clear that the twosome has an obvious hit on their hands, but this isn't the first time hip-hop and country artists have proven to be a match made in music heaven. It's not even the first time country trap has gotten love (Young Thug's "Family Don't Matter" off Beautiful Thugger Girls incorporates country elements). In no particular order, here are some collaborations that made us holler "yee-haw" long before the horses were in the back.

--

Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road"

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X proved they are a force to be reckoned with when they released the remix of the 2018 song, "Old Town Road." The song continued to climb the Billboard charts after the publication initially removed the track from their country chart.

Florida Georgia Line feat. Nelly - "Cruise"

"Cruise" hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Country chart. It was a bonafide hit no matter how you spin it. The country-pop duo and the "Ride Wit Me" rapper performed the track together at the American Music Awards in 2013.

Nelly feat. Tim McGraw - "Over and Over"

Nelly has a knack for working with country superstars. His hit with Tim McGraw, "Over and Over," is perfect evidence of that. The song, featured on the St. Louis MC's 2004 album Suit, peaked at No. 3 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Snoop Dogg feat. Willie Nelson - "Superman"

This is probably the most perfect pairing in the bunch, given Nelson and Snoop's affinity for marijuana. Outside of their love of MJ, the two have a few other things in common. In the track, they sang about living their lives the best they can, despite not being "Superman."

Jason Aldean feat. Ludacris - "Dirt Road Anthem (Remix)"

Ludacris hopped on fellow Georgia-born musician Jason Aldean's 2011 track, which is reportedly the best-selling male country song in digital history. Outside of the remix, the song is actually classified as a country-rap song, since Aldean spits a few bars of his own.

Coolio feat. Kenny Rogers - "Hustler" AND Wyclef Jean feat. Kenny Rogers - "Pharoahe Monch Dub Plate"

Who knew Kenny Rogers had so many fans in hip-hop stars? The "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper put his own spin on the classic country track "The Gambler" and enlisted the Country Music Hall of Famer for his version. Wyclef Jean also collaborated with Rogers, and used "The Gambler" as a sample in "Pharoahe Monch Dub Plate."

Taylor Swift feat. T-Pain - "Thug Story"

Taylor Swift (or T-Swizzle) put an auto-tuned spin on her hit song "Love Story" for her hosting stint at the 2009 Country Music Awards. In the skit, the country-turned-pop singer and the Florida musician rapped about how despite baking cookies and still living with her parents, Swift is as gangsta as they come.

KFL feat. Tammy Wynette - "Justified And Ancient"

British electro-group KLF collaborated with the late Tammy Wynette for the 1992 dance track "Justified And Ancient." It was a worldwide hit, peaking at number one in six countries and at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Meghan Linsey feat. Bubba Sparxxx - "Try Harder Than That"

Rapper and occasional country star Bubba Sparxxx contributed to country star Meghan Linsey's 2014 song, which featured both of them in a barn area, crooning and rapping while sitting on hay bales. It doesn't get much more country than that.

B.o.B feat. Taylor Swift - "Both Of Us"

Swift hopped on B.o.B's "Both Of Us," which was a single off of his 2012 album, Strange Clouds. The song peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the video has amassed over 50 million views on YouTube.

Colt Ford Feat. Run-DMC - "Ride On, Ride Out"

In what we'd classify as "hick hop," Colt Ford and legendary rap duo Run-DMC collaborated on Ford's 2010 LP, Chicken & Biscuits.

Continue Reading
Actor Jason Mitchell of SHOWTIME's 'The Chi'
Jason Mitchell as Brandon in Showtime's 'The Chi' (Season 2).
Tyler Mitchell/SHOWTIME

Jason Mitchell Has A Lot To Say About 'The Chi' Season 2 And How We Failed Nipsey Hussle

To watch The Chi is to commit yourself to a world that's rarely forgiving, but always authentic. On the new season of Lena Waithe’s critically-acclaimed Showtime drama, you’re as likely to see the elderly beaten to a bloody mess as you are to see a handcuffed black, pre-teen boy in prison garbs escorted to a judge by police. Jason Mitchell has been central to some of the show’s most morally complex commentaries on the world, and the 32-year-old actor has a few of his own.

In the first season, Mitchell’s character, Brandon Johnson, dealt with the death of his brother Coogie Johnson (Jahking Guillory) and how gun violence can ensnare the innocent in the insidious until “right or wrong” are replaced with “survive or die.” In the upcoming second season, Brandon’s optimistic disposition begins to be hardened by the cold reality of the streets. He grows into a man whose resolve is unshakable because any indecision could be the difference between life or death. That temerity leads the prodigious chef to question the authenticity of everything around him, including the racism against their own that other black characters have internalized. For Mitchell, he’s not that divorced from the views of his character and hopes The Chi can be more than something to watch on Sundays.

“I hope with shows like this we're not only able to create jobs, but we're also able to create this truth for ourselves, as black people, that we can understand,” Mitchell explains. “We can have the heart to say, 'Okay, I'm going to take that L. That was our fault.’ because [Nipsey's death] was our fault."

Speaking with VIBE before the season two premiere on April 7, Mitchell discusses how Lena Waithe put together the new season, what The Chi can show us about Nipsey Hussle’s murder, and the most emotionally challenging scene of the series so far.

--

VIBE: What are some things that Lena Waithe spoke with you about, in regards to season two and what’s happening with Brandon? Jason Mitchell: It’s interesting because it’s always a group effort to make these things happen. Initially, she came to me and she was like, "Where do you see Brandon going?" To me, it was the wildest question I had been asked as an actor. Not that it was far-fetched, but normally in film, you have this beginning middle and end structure. You have this character arc. You know exactly where this character is headed. When she approached me with that, it kind of puts me in a different mind frame. So digging deep and going into who this character can be is a real question.

Brandon seems to be tougher and stand his ground more this season. With having input into how your character is shaped, how did you approach playing Brandon this season? It's never easy to lose somebody. But, when you lose somebody and you kind of don't have closure...He knows who did it, but he doesn't really have closure. It's always tense. You can always cut this tension with a knife that's in the air. I wanted to take that and just put that in his everyday life. That dark cloud that's over his head, I wanted that to be so prominent. People want to help him out of it, but it's the reality he lives in.

There's also generational tug-and-pull between people from the old and new Chicago. A hallmark of this show is how there are great actors of all ages, so no one part of The Chi feels less engaging than the other. Does the generational tug-and-pull form the show ever show up on set? I do see that. The conversations may be different. It's always funny to hear children curse. (Laughs) A lot of the time, I come and support the kids. Me and Alex [R. Hibbert, who plays Kevin] have a real close relationship. His first kissing scene, I was there. A lot of stuff, I've been there for him. I've seen some things where you see some children who are extras try to pick on the ones that are excelling. If you're the star of the show, they want to pick on that person. They want to throw stuff at that person. They want to do all kinds of different things to bring that person down. Things like that happen all of the way until you're an adult. As a child, you're so ruthless. Also, when you do something so powerful, something that means something on so many levels to so many people, you'll get the negative energy, but you'll also get the other side of where people are super happy with you.

That's why the show feel so authentic, because of these dynamics. Like your parental relationship with Kevin actually comes from a real place off-screen. There's a lot of emotionally heavy episodes. What was the most emotionally challenging scene in the first season you had to do? They had the scene in episode four where me and Kevin run into the alley and he shoots Ronnie. The whole process of, okay, my first mind is: Protect this kid. Then my second mind is: This kid set me up. Then my third mind is: I kind of want to beat him up and leave him in the alley. My fourth mind is: I could never hurt this person. I have to protect them. All of that, and I have to internalize this fear I got going on because we just shot somebody.

It was such a trip. I was going through all of that in my mind second, after second, after second, after second. It was one of my proudest moments. When I saw Episode 4 I was like, 'I think I can act. I think this guy is a professional.’ (Laughs)

That definitely was a pivotal moment for the maturation of your character. Without revealing any spoilers, is there a scene you filmed in Season Two that you could say was more emotionally challenging than that scene? Absolutely, because....damn, I can’t give it all away. There's a scene with Kevin and I think it's where I start to realize and internalize the fact that my brother's not coming back, that's over. This new situation I have going on with Kevin, I've got to be strong. I definitely got to be strong because he got stuff going on, too. He counts on me to put a smile on his face. If I run around moping, he's going to run around moping. It's a crazy scene.

A great aspect of The Chi is how it highlights big-name and underground artists. This season has popular Chicago artists like Towkio, Vic Mensa and Taylor Bennett mixed in with artists who have less than 10,000 followers on SoundCloud. Have you been put on to new artists through the show? Absolutely. Even more so, I've helped them get put on because I try to lead by example. If somebody stops me on the street like, "Hey, Jason, I have a shirt. I want to put it in the show." I'm like, "Alright." All I have to do is relay the message. It costs me nothing. I try to lead by example. I got people I've met, like Noname, who I was put on to by Lena. Other indie artists, too. Just really dope artists from Chicago that aren't afraid to walk up to you like, "Yo, dude. What's up with that?" I've had a lot of fun with that. Chicago is probably my favorite place next to New Orleans.

Speaking of your connection with music, you had a relationship with Nipsey Hussle. He was tragically murdered recently. How did you know Nipsey? First of all, I want to say rest in peace Nipsey Hussle. I actually met Nipsey at Dre’s studio when we were making Straight Outta Compton in 2014. Nipsey was originally supposed to be on the Compton album. He was recording this crazy, crazy track. He was immediately cool.

Do you see any connection between the way The Chi portrays gun violence and Nipsey’s shooting? He's a friend of mine. He's been a good dude since I've known him. [The day of his murder] was a tough day for all of us. I was out here in L.A., so I feel like I really, really felt it. I also lost another good friend of mine, his name was Young Greatness. Me and him actually grew up together. I feel like the revolving door of gun violence is what [The Chi has] been trying to put out there to people that it's not only gang violence.

We get to give real insight on what's going on and we get to flash a light on what's going on. That way people can't just walk past a billboard that's interactive that says, "Oh, 77 people were shot this weekend." Then it just goes away, and then something else plays, and the feeling goes away. To me, in this situation, I feel so slapped in the face [when Nipsey was murdered] because, black people, we lose to ourselves so much. I hope with shows like this we're not only able to create jobs but we're also able to create this truth for ourselves, as black people, that we can understand. We can have the heart to say, "OK, I'm going to take that L. That was our fault." Because [Nipsey’s murder] was our fault. I don't care what anybody says. Nipsey might have had this conspiracy jacket over the whole situation, but no matter what, it was still a black man who jumped out to kill him. We keep killing ourselves. We keep killing our leaders.

Look at what happened to Malcolm X. True enough, there were probably some white people behind the whole thing, but it was still black people that came and killed him. We’ve got to be strong. We’ve got to be strong enough to deal with each other. I can go on and on. But, [Nipsey's death] really got to me.

Continue Reading
Nipsey Hussle Attends Craft Syndicate Music Collaboration Unveiling Event
Nipsey Hussle at A Craft Syndicate Music Collaboration Unveiling Event at Opera Atlanta on December 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Prince Williams/Wireimage

The Authentic Spirit Of Nipsey Hussle

In what is touted as his first interview ever, and what it certainly has become his most famous, a 21-year-old Nipsey Hussle was asked why he wasn’t draped in jewelry like rappers typically are. His answer was so unusual and extraordinary, the interviewer from Hard Knock TV was aghast.

“All that is cool for the image and all that, but all them is liabilities,” he said. “I’d rather invest in some real estate.”

The answer floored the interviewer so much he cut Nipsey off and asked him to elaborate before he even got the chance to finish his sentence. This was not normal rapper jargon, and it has become abundantly clear over the next decade that Nipsey Hussle was not a normal rapper.

Nipsey Hussle was an outlier.

Even as he was constantly told he bore a striking resemblance to one of his idols, Snoop Dogg, Nipsey always stood out. Lanky, with a district voice and a perspective we had yet to see from a rapper in his mold. In the blog era seemingly cluttered with more rappers than ever, he found a way to break through with the gift of authenticity.

Nipsey resonated with the public for many reasons but relatability is the most evident. He came from the streets of Los Angeles but told nationwide street tales. When he began to win on a larger scale, it felt like one of us had made it. His success became our success and showed a whole corner of the community that it was possible to elevate themselves and become something more than the meager prison or jail future that often felt like destiny. Nipsey showed people they could be more.

When he signed with Epic Records back in 2008, that felt like the victory he’d always needed, but after several years of label strife he eventually was released from his contract - and that's when his elevation truly began. Nipsey responded to his newfound independence with a game-changing strategy: first a $100 album which sold 1,000 copies in the first day (including 100 copies purchased by Jay-Z), then a $1,000 album that sold 60 copies. Nipsey’s startling talk of assets and appreciation was beginning to manifest itself, not just in his potent lyrics, but also in his precedent-setting business moves.

That was just more of Nipsey’s authenticity shining through. He told us he only wanted assets that appreciate, realized that he was the most valuable asset, and he began to build on that. Eventually, his success began to catch up with all the work he’d put in. His last record, Victory Lap, was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 61st Grammy Awards, and that felt like the validation he’d always deserved, whether he won or not.

The album was a masterpiece, and it was Nipsey’s natural charisma that made it so. Again, the word authenticity comes to mind, as every syllable he confidently churned out had an air of legitimacy that is rare in a world where embellishment is the status quo. As usual, Nipsey stood out, both for his humanity and his ability to speak so frankly about his life. That allowed fans to digest a stunning glance at a mirror, and not only know that they weren’t alone in their suffering and plight, but that there was light at the end of the tunnel as well.

When the final verse of “Blue Laces 2” was hailed as one of the best verses of 2018, it was due to the same feasibility that oozed out of the speaker when Nipsey spoke. There’s no unorthodox flow to impress the listener, or any metaphors or similes to sift through, dissect and interpret. It was just straight to the point, a story you just knew was real because you probably have been there and lived through it before. This is exactly what it’s like when someone gets shot, this is the mania and trauma you live through in the moment, and the soothing calmness with which he delivered the entire stanza is the same calmness we’re expected to elicit in the moment we’re forced to traverse through such a traumatic experience. This was real life, Nipsey just happened to say it on wax.

In being that rare thread of authenticity in the fabric of the lush tapestry that makes up the world of hip-hop, Nipsey was doing the unthinkable, especially on the west coast, following in the footsteps of LA’s most transcendent rap star ever. After his death in 1996, there was a Tupac-sized void in the world of hip-hop and in the black community that just seemed like it would never be filled. Pac was the world’s most popular rapper at the time of his death, and his demise only seemed to further deify him. He always felt like more of a revolutionary than a rapper, and his death left the feeling of unfinished business. Twenty-six years simply weren’t enough for Pac to accomplish all of the things he seemed to be destined to accomplish.

Many rappers have been compared to Pac, but it always felt hyperbolic, or downright blasphemous. Over 20 years since his death, Nipsey felt like his truest heir, in all facets of life. Afforded seven more years of life than Pac, Nipsey seemed to accomplish all of the things Pac envisioned. He started businesses in his community to employ the unemployable, he looked to educate and empower the children who grew up like him in an effort to ensure they wouldn’t always have to live that life. He launched a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math center in his neighborhood the day before he released his latest album because, as he put it, “In our culture, there's a narrative that says, 'Follow the athletes, follow the entertainers,'" he said. "And that's cool but there should be something that says, 'Follow Elon Musk, follow [Mark] Zuckerberg.’”

With all he was able to accomplish, and the way he projected his principles of empowerment onto his community and the world, Nipsey made the comparison apt. In fact, Nipsey’s legacy is probably better suited to stand on its own, because much like Pac before him. Nipsey will be immortalized, with his impact being felt long after this tragic moment, both in the community he spent his life trying to uplift and beyond.

But even in death, his life’s work lives on, and not just in song. Yes, his records are impactful, and yes, they will help countless fans through their hard times with that same cool, calm and collected tranquility he relied on to help his friend on “Blue Laces 2.” But so will the STEM center he helped launch, and the others he had hoped to launch in other cities across America. So will the basketball court he renovated across from his grandma’s house, the one that served as a refuge for him during his childhood.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Damn I wish my nigga @allmoneyinfats Was here! How u die at 30 somethin After Bangin all them years Grammy Nominated In tha Sauna shedding Tears All this Money Power Fame And I can’t make u re-appear But I don’t wipe um tho... We jus embrace tha only life we kno If it was me I’d tell u nigga live yo life and grow I’d tell u finish what we started Reach Them Heights U Kno? And gas tha V12 Till tha Piping Smoke

A post shared by Nipsey Hussle (@nipseyhussle) on Feb 18, 2019 at 7:47pm PST

Nipsey Hussle was more than a rapper—he was Ermias Asghedom, son of an Eritrean immigrant, a father, brother, friend and so much more. He was an entrepreneur, a revolutionary for Eritreans and African Americans and a philanthropist determined to resurrect and restructure the community that raised him.. He was unwavering in his attempts to uplift his people and pursue true independence no matter how much he was chided, scoffed at and accosted. His death was senseless, and now we’re all stuck trying to make sense out of it.

Rappers love to say “It’s bigger than rap,” though what they’re discussing rarely is. This time is the exception. We didn’t deserve Nipsey Hussle, and now, unfortunately, we’re going to have to learn to live without him.

Continue Reading

