New Zealand Banned Most Semi-Automatic Weapons

New Zealand's Parliament voted 119-1 in favor of the bill.

New Zealand's parliament voted 119-1 in favor of banning military-style semi-automatic weapons a little less than one month after the mass shooting, in which 50 people were killed.

On Wednesday (April 10) Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the vote was New Zealand's way of giving "a voice" to the victims.

According to reports, once the bill is given what is called royal assent by the country's governor-general, the law can go into effect as early as Friday.

"We are ultimately here because 50 people died, and they do not have a voice," Prime Minister Arden told parliament. "We in this house are their voice, and today, we have used that voice wisely."

On March 15, two consecutive mass shootings occurred at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. Fifty men, women and children were killed, the youngest being a 3-year-old boy.

The first shooting took place at the Al Noor Mosque and then at the Linwood Islamic Centre. The suspect, 28-year-old Brenton Harrison Tarrant, reportedly made a hand gesture while in court known to be associated with white supremacy.

Tarrant was formally charged last week with 50 counts of murder and 39 attempted murder counts. He's due back in court on June 14 for a mental health assessment.