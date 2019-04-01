Nick Cannon Alludes To Continuing Nipsey Hussle's Work On Dr. Sebi Documentary
Cannon wrote that we have to take “responsibility” for each other, and that he had “unfinished King business” to tend to.
Nick Cannon vowed via Instagram that he will finish the work of the late Nipsey Hussle and keep up his fighting spirit alive.
“And the Lord said, 'Job well done my son..' @nipseyhussle King this is how I want to remember you! Laughing! Smiling! I ain’t slept yet, thinking about our conversations!” the multi-hyphenate wrote on his page in the caption of a photo of himself and Nip, who was killed yesterday (Mar. 31) at the age of 33.
In separate posts, Cannon shared various videos of the late Dr. Sebi, a healer and herbalist from Honduras who claimed to find a cure for AIDS. Up until his death, Hussle was working on a documentary about Dr. Sebi. In the caption of his Dr. Sebi videos, Cannon wrote that we have to take “responsibility” for each other and that he had “unfinished King business” to tend to.
“…Where you left off, we gonna carry one! It’s a MARATHON, so I’m picking up the baton! Because they can’t kill us all! Spiritual Warfare is REAL and in full effect,” he continued. “And now your Spirit is protecting your community eternally! Your words, your steps, your walk always was and always will be SOLID! Now, Your message is my message! Your work is my work!”
An outpouring of support for the Victory Lap MC shows the impact he made in his short life. See some public tributes to Nip here.
View this post on Instagram
And the Lord said, “Job well done my son..” @nipseyhussle King this is how I want to remember you! Laughing! Smiling! I ain’t slept yet, thinking about our conversations! Real ones from a real one! And I’m gonna say this only for the real ones to recognize. Where you left off, we gonna carry one! It’s a MARATHON, so I’m picking up the baton! Because they can’t kill us all! Spiritual Warfare is REAL and in full effect. And now your Spirit is protecting your community eternally! Your words, your steps, your walk always was and always will be SOLID! Now, Your message is my message! Your work is my work! I know you still rocking with us and your voice will never be silenced, because to be absent from the body is to be present with the Most High! So now that you are at Peace don’t Rest... Keep leading... Keep Shining King! Cosmic Love My Brotha! 🙏🏾✊🏾
View this post on Instagram
Unfinished King Business! Pay Attention! Lets Go! #Fearless ✊🏾@NipseyHussle @drsebiscellfood
View this post on Instagram
Can’t Kill Us ALL!!! #Fearless #Marathon #SpiritualWarfare ✊🏾
View this post on Instagram
We have to take RESPONSIBILITY for our OWN!! #Marathon @drsebiscellfood @NipseyHussle 🙏🏾