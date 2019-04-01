Nick Cannon Alludes To Continuing Nipsey Hussle's Work On Dr. Sebi Documentary

Cannon wrote that we have to take “responsibility” for each other, and that he had “unfinished King business” to tend to.

Nick Cannon vowed via Instagram that he will finish the work of the late Nipsey Hussle and keep up his fighting spirit alive.

“And the Lord said, 'Job well done my son..' @nipseyhussle King this is how I want to remember you! Laughing! Smiling! I ain’t slept yet, thinking about our conversations!” the multi-hyphenate wrote on his page in the caption of a photo of himself and Nip, who was killed yesterday (Mar. 31) at the age of 33.

In separate posts, Cannon shared various videos of the late Dr. Sebi, a healer and herbalist from Honduras who claimed to find a cure for AIDS. Up until his death, Hussle was working on a documentary about Dr. Sebi. In the caption of his Dr. Sebi videos, Cannon wrote that we have to take “responsibility” for each other and that he had “unfinished King business” to tend to.

“…Where you left off, we gonna carry one! It’s a MARATHON, so I’m picking up the baton! Because they can’t kill us all! Spiritual Warfare is REAL and in full effect,” he continued. “And now your Spirit is protecting your community eternally! Your words, your steps, your walk always was and always will be SOLID! Now, Your message is my message! Your work is my work!”

An outpouring of support for the Victory Lap MC shows the impact he made in his short life. See some public tributes to Nip here.