Pusha T Says The Community Failed Nipsey Hussle

"White supremacy at its finest couldn’t have done something this terrible."

Nipsey Hussle's death has left many of his peers and fans with a multitude of emotions. While some are feeling extreme sadness, others are outraged and disgusted with the circumstances surrounding his murder. Pusha T appeared to share in those frustrations, asserting that Hussle's life didn't have to end so soon.

"We have done @NipseyHussle wrong," Pusha tweeted on Monday (April 1). "He was sharing his purest self, his vision, and traits from his heritage with all of us: empowerment and a sense of community, something that many of us don’t have. White supremacy at its finest couldn’t have done something this terrible."

The Daytona artist's final comment about "white supremacy" was met with some hesitance, however. Noname posed an opposing argument to Pusha's original statement. "White supremacy created a system that got Nipsey shot, and countless others. Seems like white supremacy at its finest to me," she wrote. Other Twitter users also debated Pusha's claim.

As previously reported, Nipsey Hussle passed away on Sunday (March 31) as a result of multiple gunshots to the head and torso. On Tuesday (April 2), Police have reportedly arrested Eric Holder, who is believed to have opened fire on the L.A. rapper and activist. His motive for the heinous act is believed to be personal.

We have done @NipseyHussle wrong...he was sharing his purest self, his vision, and traits from his heritage with all of us: empowerment and a sense of community, something that many of us don’t have. White supremacy at its finest couldn’t have done something this terrible💔 — King Push (@PUSHA_T) April 1, 2019