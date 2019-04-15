LAPD Catches Heat For Alleged Audio Of Officers Mocking Nipsey Hussle's Parents

"This sh*t is disgusting..."

The Los Angeles Police Department is under fire after alleged audio of two police officers mocking the late Nipsey Hussle's parents surfaced online.

The audio, which made its way around social media last Friday (April 12), appears to be of two suspected officers using foul language about Nipsey's parents during his memorial service last week. The audio isn't very clear, but they can be heard saying particularly rude things about Nip's father.

Since the audio leaked, Hussle's friends and fans have been calling out the LAPD for their allegedly disrespectful and insensitive behavior. The Game in particular, was very enraged by the situation.

"This sh*t is disgusting & the voices in this video if they are in fact police officers should be recognized by other officers & they should be brought to the light !!!! Protect & serve right ??!!?!? F**k outta here !!!" Game wrote in a post on Instagram. "Nip's mother was beautiful yesterday & his father stood by her side & showed strength in a time we all needed to see it !!! & although this doesn’t speak for every officer in the world I’m pretty sure it does for a vast majority & therein lies the problem."

He continued: We cannot allow this to be heard & turn the other cheek..... & like I stated above, if these are in fact #LAPD officers we want their badges & for them to be brought to the forefront & made example of as this is a time of awakening for all. We don’t always have to respond with violence, especially in a time where our brother’s mission & passing is bringing about so much love felt around the world. But this, is UNACCEPTABLE by all means !!!

Despite the public's assumption, the LAPD told The Blast that they do not believe it was their officers on the tape. They said the audio of the two men appears to be analog. The police department uses a 2-way radio, which apparently cannot be intercepted. The LAPD also stated that the men's lingo on the tape was not the typical vernacular of an officer. Nevertheless, the LAPD said that they are taking the matter very seriously and will launch a full investigation into the source of the audio.

Listen to the alleged audio of two LAPD officers below.