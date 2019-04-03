Nipsey Hussle's Bodyguard Posts Tribute: 'I Would Switch Places With You Any Day'

He also announced his retirement in the post.

Nipsey Hussle’s bodyguard J Roc broke his silence on his friend’s untimely death in an Instagram post. His Tuesday post (Apr. 3) featured images of the two of them, the caption also featured J Roc’s announcement of his retirement from the bodyguard scene.

"Never in a million years I thought I would be writing some sh*t like this. We haven’t made a 100 Million yet…” he started. “We was suppose to grow old and I call u big nose shoot jokes on you all day... But instead I’m here in tears writing this.”

He continues by writing that he would “switch places” with the Victory Lap rapper any day, and how he is heartbroken about losing his “brother,” “best friend,” and “mentor.”

“All I can here you saying now is if it was me, I would tell you, ’N***a, live your life and grow,’” he wrote. “I’d tell you, ‘Finish what we started, reach them heights, you know? And gas the V-12 to the pipe and smoke’ but it sounds way easier then done ... I got the Babies and L forever I’m done with all this Sh*t I retire from being a bodyguard I love you HUSSLE THA GREAT.”

Nipsey was killed in front of his clothing store in Los Angeles on Mar. 31. The man suspected to have pulled the trigger, Eric Holder, was taken into police custody on Tuesday (Apr. 3).