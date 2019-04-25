Fans Are Asking Crayola To Name A Crayon After Nipsey Hussle
The hip-hop game is still mourning the death of Nipsey Hussle. There have been many memorials and tributes made out of respect for the rapper, who was killed on Mar. 31 in front of his clothing store. It looks like fans of the Victory Lap musician are attempting to make sure his colorful spirit is felt anywhere and everywhere.
In 2017, Crayola tweeted out that they needed some help naming their new shocking blue crayon color. A fan quote-tweeted the two-year-old inquiry, stating that the then-new color should be called "Nipsey Blue."
The tweet caught on, with many others adding responses that the color should pertain to Hussle, with ideas such as 60’s Blue, Marathon Blue, Crenshaw Blue
and Victory Blue. Since the tweet is quite old, these names won't be making the cut this time around. The crayon was actually named "Bluetiful" back in September 2017.
Hussle was honored with a mural outside of a basketball court in Los Angeles, and it was also announced that the intersection of South LA's Crenshaw Boulevard and West Slauson Avenue will officially be renamed in honor of the Grammy nominee.
Nipsey Blue https://t.co/IIk1tm3vf8
— Glasses Malone (@gmalone) April 25, 2019
Nipsey Blue
— TreezJobs | FatSpike (@FilmMakingTreez) April 25, 2019
Nipsey Blue 🏁 .. with portions of the proceeds going to inner city stem programs for kids https://t.co/awSrSPhRGq
— Chris Cap (@ChrisCapLive) April 25, 2019