Nipsey Hussle
The Authentic Spirit Of Nipsey Hussle

April 2, 2019 - 3:23 pm by Bansky Gonzalez

Nipsey Hussle had an air of legitimacy that is rare in a world where embellishment is the status quo.

In what is touted as his first interview ever, and what it certainly has become his most famous, a 21-year-old Nipsey Hussle was asked why he wasn’t draped in jewelry like rappers typically are. His answer was so unusual and extraordinary, the interviewer from Hard Knock TV was aghast.

“All that is cool for the image and all that, but all them is liabilities,” he said. “I’d rather invest in some real estate.”

The answer floored the interviewer so much he cut Nipsey off and asked him to elaborate before he even got the chance to finish his sentence. This was not normal rapper jargon, and it has become abundantly clear over the next decade that Nipsey Hussle was not a normal rapper.

Nipsey Hussle was an outlier.

Even as he was constantly told he bore a striking resemblance to one of his idols, Snoop Dogg, Nipsey always stood out. Lanky, with a district voice and a perspective we had yet to see from a rapper in his mold. In the blog era seemingly cluttered with more rappers than ever, he found a way to break through with the gift of authenticity.

Nipsey resonated with the public for many reasons but relatability is the most evident. He came from the streets of Los Angeles but told nationwide street tales. When he began to win on a larger scale, it felt like one of us had made it. His success became our success, and showed a whole corner of the community that it was possible to elevate themselves and become something more than the meager prison or jail future that often felt like destiny. Nipsey showed people they could be more.

When he signed with Epic Records back in 2008, that felt like the victory he’d always needed, but after several years of label strife he eventually was released from his contract - and that's when his elevation truly began. Nipsey responded to his newfound independence with a game-changing strategy: first a $100 album which sold 1,000 copies in the first day (including 100 copies purchased by Jay-Z), then a $1,000 album that sold 60 copies. Nipsey’s startling talk of assets and appreciation was beginning to manifest itself, not just in his potent lyrics, but also in his precedent-setting business moves.

That was just more of Nipsey’s authenticity shining through. He told us he only wanted assets that appreciate, realized that he was the most valuable asset, and he began to build on that. Eventually, his success began to catch up with all the work he’d put in. His last record, Victory Lap, was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 61st Grammy Awards, and that felt like the validation he’d always deserved, whether he won or not.

The album was a masterpiece, and it was Nipsey’s natural charisma that made it so. Again, the word authenticity comes to mind, as every syllable he confidently churned out had an air of legitimacy that is rare in a world where embellishment is the status quo. As usual, Nipsey stood out, both for his humanity and his ability to speak so frankly about his life. That allowed fans to digest a stunning glance at a mirror, and not only know that they weren’t alone in their suffering and plight, but that there was light at the end of the tunnel as well.

When the final verse of “Blue Laces 2” was hailed as one of the best verses of 2018, it was due to the same feasibility that oozed out of the speaker when Nipsey spoke. There’s no unorthodox flow to impress the listener, or any metaphors or similes to sift through, dissect and interpret. It was just straight to the point, a story you just knew was real because you probably have been there and lived through it before. This is exactly what it’s like when someone gets shot, this is the mania and trauma you live through in the moment, and the soothing calmness with which he delivered the entire stanza is the same calmness we’re expected to elicit in the moment we’re forced to traverse through such a traumatic experience. This was real life, Nipsey just happened to say it on wax.

In being that rare thread of authenticity in the fabric of the lush tapestry that makes up the world of hip-hop, Nipsey was doing the unthinkable, especially on the west coast, following in the footsteps of LA’s most transcendent rap star ever. After his death in 1996, there was a Tupac-sized void in the world of hip-hop and in the black community that just seemed like it would never be filled. Pac was the world’s most popular rapper at the time of his death, and his demise only seemed to further deify him. He always felt like more of a revolutionary than rapper, and his death left the feeling of unfinished business. Twenty-six years simply weren’t enough for Pac to accomplish all of the things he seemed to be destined to accomplish.

Many rappers have been compared to Pac, but it always felt hyperbolic, or downright blasphemous. Over 20 years since his death, Nipsey felt like his truest heir, in all facets of life. Afforded seven more years of life than Pac, Nipsey seemed to accomplish all of the things Pac envisioned. He started businesses in his community to employ the unemployable, he looked to educate and empower the children who grew up like him in an effort to ensure they wouldn’t always have to live that life. He launched a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math center in his neighborhood the day before he released his latest album because, as he put it, “In our culture, there's a narrative that says, 'Follow the athletes, follow the entertainers,'" he said. "And that's cool but there should be something that says, 'Follow Elon Musk, follow [Mark] Zuckerberg.’”

With all he was able to accomplish, and the way he projected his principles of empowerment onto his community and the world, Nipsey made the comparison apt. In fact, Nipsey’s legacy is probably better suited to stand on its own, because much like Pac before him. Nipsey will be immortalized, with his impact being felt long after this tragic moment, both in the community he spent his life trying to uplift and beyond.

But even in death, his life’s work lives on, and not just in song. Yes, his records are impactful, and yes, they will help countless fans through their hard times with that same cool, calm and collected tranquility he relied on to help his friend on “Blue Laces 2.” But so will the STEM center he helped launch, and the others he had hoped to launch in other cities across America. So will the basketball court he renovated across from his grandma’s house, the one that served as a refuge for him during his childhood.

Nipsey Hussle was more than a rapper—he was Ermias Asghedom, son of an Eritrean immigrant, a father, brother, friend and so much more. He was an entrepreneur, a revolutionary for Eritreans and African Americans and a philanthropist determined to resurrect and restructure the community that raised him.. He was unwavering in his attempts to uplift his people and pursue true independence no matter how much he was chided, scoffed at and accosted. His death was senseless, and now we’re all stuck trying to make sense out of it.

Rappers love to say “It’s bigger than rap,” though what they’re discussing rarely is. This time is the exception. We didn’t deserve Nipsey Hussle, and now, unfortunately, we’re going to have to learn to live without him.

Mache Custom Kicks

Dress Code: Mache's Sneaker Designs Create Limitless Abilities For Aspiring Designers

‘Dress Code’ is VIBE’s fashion and style series, where were we test drive rising brands from an everyday life point of view.

Mache Says

Founder: Dan “Mache” Gamache

Happy Customers: Jay-Z, LeBron James, Steph Curry, Sam Saunders, Desus & Mero, Nipsey Hussle, Gucci Mane, Ronda Rousey, Yo Gotti, Marshawn Lynch, Young Thug

On Mache’s Humble Beginnings and First Design:

We’ve got our hoods in Poughkeepsie, New York. It's funny because my wife is from Norwalk and she was like, 'Well, I've been to where you are and it's country.' and I'm like, 'Well no, you have to drive through the country to get there.’ I didn’t live in the country. You go 10 minutes this way, you're in a cow-house, 10 this way you're in the projects so you have to pick your poison.

My first design was six shades of purple Air Max 90s, it was during the Dipset wave so it had the big bird gang design on the back. They were terrible in hindsight because there's no was no YouTube on how to do this, you had to learn through trial and error.

On The Design Process:

I'm fun art guy, I'm really big on realism but I feel like, with the times, people are taking to the DIY-looking customs. I go back to people like Virgil Abloh because he has such a big impact on sneaker culture. I think it's cool just to draw on your shoes. It inspires people who aren't creative or artistic to be able to do this, so it works for me.

I'm really jaded since I'm an old guy and I'm seeing all these kids have all these resources that I didn't, so they have a head start. There wasn't even a MySpace when I started. I see these kids and think, "They have the tools, they have the smartphones. I had a Nokia. (Laughs)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Fun day at SXSW at the @zellahouse today. Worked on these @deathrowrecords AF1s- decided to go with the iconic VIBE magazine cover portrait on them. Thanks to everyone who was part of the event- staff, attendees, artists you’re all awesome. Until next time. ✌️Austin. 📸 @mofoshoo #deathrowrecords #sxsw #angelusdirect #complexkicks #nicekicks #brkicks #sneakerart #handpainted #af1

A post shared by Mache (@mache275) on Mar 12, 2019 at 9:06pm PDT

With the Samsung 10+, I’m able to showcase my designs without using 15 different apps to edit my photos. They have the "live focus" feature so you just have to slide to it and it’s there. I’ve been playing with it all day. It’s just the ease of it. You’re also able to post the photos right after and obviously, it’s not anything crazy but they just make it easy for the consumer and creatives.

Like everybody else, I'm working and I always have my phone in front of me. It's safe to say I have anxiety if I don't have it near me. A lot of times when I’m designing shoes for events, I’m using my phone to showcase the image I’m designing on the shoe so the Galaxy helps with that. I was just using it for [VIBE’s 1996 Death Row Records cover], design at SXSW. I was using my phone to create them and those shoes went to Suge’s son which is pretty cool.

Their Uniqueness In The Marketplace:

I always equate tattoos to what I do. People ask how long things take or how much things cost. I'm like, "If you want a back piece, you're gonna wait for a long time and you're going to pay a lot." If you want the Sistine Chapel on a pair of shoes, you're gonna pay a lot and you're going to wait.

I didn’t anticipate any of this. I used to play baseball so when I got the injury, I just knew I would go to designing. I lucked out on and that's how I look at it. When I was a kid, I thought I would play sports; I drew Garfield and stuff as a kid.

You hear that term "starving artist," that's what I was for the first 10 years. My wife now would pay my rent or if I didn’t make rent, I moved back in with my mom. It was that kind of thing; eating off the dollar menu, you had to do what you had to do. My wife was really big on getting me to where I was going. She was like, "You shouldn't be here, you should be doing more than this." She saw the potential. So behind every successful man is a very strong woman, that is true.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

(Scroll for all the pics) Big game today and me and the boys @stefondiggs and @athielen19 finally pulled the trigger on making the coordinating Billy Hoyle and Sidney Deane “White Men Can’t Jump” cleat set. If we win we goin to sizzler (@kadeemhardison voice) 😈 shouts to @realwesleysnipes and @woodyharrelson #skol @vikings #brkicks #billyhoyle #soleewatch #complexkicks #uniswag #machegang

A post shared by Mache (@mache275) on Dec 30, 2018 at 12:38pm PST

How The Designer Wears His Shoes:

It varies honestly. I'm the type of guy who doesn't tie his shoes, so I'm more of a Miles Morales type of guy than anything, even at 40. It also depends on the shoe. For Air Maxes, I normally tie them up but I wear everything and anything I like. Whether it's Puma, whether it's Adidas, I don't care. No one has me to a contract so I'm going to wear whatever I want. (Laughs)

Favorite Item In The Vault:

It's more of an emotional attachment, but my favorite is the Air Jordan 5 Retro Black/Metallic Silver. When I was a kid, I lived in a trailer park so I didn't have a lot of money. At the time, they were just Jordans, not the “Jordan 4 or 5s.” I'd shovel driveways, mow lawns do all that stuff and got my first pair of Jordans. I was wearing Voit sneakers or Payless sneakers, no shade to them at all but I wanted to be cool. (Laughs) I'd be wearing the husky section Sears clothing but I had some nice sneakers on. That’s where my appreciation for footwear came in and the work ethic of it all. The 5s will always mean something to me. I even got them tattooed on me.

VIBE Says:

Desire Thompson, News Editor

There’s something special about having a custom design on your shoes. It presents your personality in a very unique way so it’s refreshing that Mache can help bring a vision or a design to life. It’s also reminiscent of the days of graffiti on the subway or spray-painted images of on your clothes. I remember being 15 and my best friend would design our names on our Timbs. We thought we were so cool, so this definitely reminds me of those days.

Christine Imarenezor, Executive Editor

To own a pair of cool kicks will never die, I'm convinced. Owning at least one pair of customized sneakers is practically a hypebeast necessity. Nothing beats having a one of a kind design on your feet, especially when you can walk around proudly, knowing no one can find another like your kicks. It's crazy how Mache has religiously designed each and every shoe by hand. Just watching him happily do so takes me back to my own colored pencil-whipping, acrylic paint-dipping art class days of the past. What's even more inspiring is Mache's ability to genuinely pursue what he loves while contributing to the fashion world at large. Pretty dope. Now, let me go jam to Nelly's "Air Force Ones."

Continue Reading
McSpadden Campaign

Michael Brown’s Mother Lesley McSpadden Aims To Bring Hope Back To Ferguson

Many, if not most, would consider Lesley McSpadden a woman of extraordinary strength.

Nearly five years after losing her son Michael Brown to police brutality, she embarks on a campaign for City Council in Ferguson, MO’s third ward. It’s a strenuous run that has forced her to confront not only her own healing but that of an entire community.

However, while many rally behind her, Ms. McSpadden does not view her newfound political journey as an extension of her bravery, but one of her purpose.

“I thank them for their compliments and I really appreciate it,” she tells VIBE, acknowledging the commendatory comments that supporters have said about her, “but I don’t think that I will ever feel that I’ve done enough. What I’m doing now is living the purpose of what I feel that God has planned for me.”

McSpadden initially announced her candidacy in Aug. 2018. Since then, she sparked a grassroots campaign, canvassing local spaces and taking the time to meet with residents to learn firsthand what concerns they had and the proper route to their solutions.

She admits that a multitude of factors led to this moment, but one, in particular, gave her the fuel to see it through. “This is personal for me,” she says. “When I lost my son nearly five years ago, man, every day I’ve just been learning and reflecting on how I can be most useful. And I have watched events in Ferguson unfold during the time and leading up until where I am today, and it looks like Ferguson is taking a step backward.”

She cites the city’s handling of her son’s murder case and the divide it wedged within the community as evidence that the city needed new leadership (unrest ignited after a grand jury decided not to indict Brown’s shooter, Darren Wilson).

Being Michael Brown’s mother instantly catapulted her into the mainstream limelight. Her name and image suddenly became a staple on news broadcasts across the country, branding her one of the “Mothers of the Movement,” a title given to the women whose children have been murdered by police. McSpadden will always be Michael’s mother, but with her newfound fame, she wants to use her platform to assist other black and brown families in Ferguson.

“When I lost my son nearly five years ago, man, every day I’ve just been learning and reflecting on how I can be most useful."

A new political climate has erupted in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s 2017 presidential inauguration. A resume stacked with formal, political positions isn’t required. While that route to office has frequently been criticized, McSpadden believes her experience manifests in a different way.

“You have to relate to the people, and I’ve been doing absolutely nothing but being an advocate for black and brown children since this has happened to my son,” she asserts. “I’m not your traditional politician, but I think that makes me even more qualified because, as I’ve said it before, I have lived and persevered through the fire and have been at ground zero with these folks who have been impacted, traumatized and are still suffering from PTSD. If you can’t come down to eye level with these people, people like me, and talk to us about what we need to move forward, then we will never get anywhere.”

Being eye level with Ferguson has allowed her to identify three essential issues to tackle: policing, economic equality, and health care. “When I speak about economic equality, I talk about there being two Fergusons instead of one,” she says. “On what they call Old Town Ferguson, it’s very prestigious, clean, and you have really big houses. It just looks phenomenal. And then you have the North side of Ferguson, and it’s full of subsidized housing. It has no amenities, no green spaces for the children, and it looks as if no one cares about those folks and their wellbeing. What I would like to do is bridge those two.” McSpadden plans to work with developers to “improve the infrastructure” so that all regions of Ferguson are mirrors of one another.

“I want to help to bring back great light to St. Louis."

At the forefront of change, McSpadden continues to be a voice for black lives in Missouri through a new movement spreading nationwide. The country has seen an impressive increase in black women who hold political seats. For the first time in U.S. history, more than 20 black women are now seated in Congress. And according to the crowdsourced Black Women in Politics database, an estimated 468 black women ran for political office in 2018 (Juliana Stratton became the first black woman elected to serve as Lieutenant Governor in Illinois; Melanie Levesque is the first African-American elected to the New Hampshire State Senate).

It’s undoubtedly a pivotal moment in history, and to be a part of it, McSpadden says, is empowering. “We as women endure so much, and we’ve seen a dramatic change over the last couple of years, women just standing 10 toes down to speak their truth. How could that not empower another woman?” she asserts. “I’m so inspired by many of my black sisters who have stood up and stepped out on stage to say, ‘hey, I want to be heard, and my voice matters.’ I couldn’t thank them enough. And they’re not just black women; they’re women in general.”

The third ward city council election kicks off on Tuesday (April 2). As for the future, McSpadden foresees an extensive journey in the political scene. Her mission is to install legislation in Missouri that will protect black and brown people from basic injustices such as police brutality (she’s already participated in enacting a 13-page bill that was presented on the federal level). “I want to help to bring back great light to St. Louis. I’ve been here for my entire 40 years. I’m raising other children here. And I do have another son. And in three years, he will be 18. I would hate for us to revert back to a moment like Aug. 9 when I lost my son,” McSpadden says.

“This is coming directly from my heart, and it took me years to look at some really painful things and to make a decision to do this. I want the people of Ferguson third ward to know that I’m only here to help. If I can share this platform that I’ve been given in any kind of way, I want to share it with them.”

Continue Reading
krisanapong detraphiphat

10 Ways The Music Industry Will Change In 10 Years

The music business is in the midst of a growth period. With total revenues increased 10 percent in 2018 to $4.6 billion and streaming making up a whopping three-quarters of revenue, the industry is healthy albeit putting most of its eggs in the streaming technology basket. In 2019, the "biz" doesn't look that much different than it did years ago. Sure, most of the dedicated music retail is dead and gone and physical music sales are only a fraction of what they used to be, but we still have major labels, A&Rs, release dates, worldwide tours, recording contracts, record industry executives. You get the point.

But what will all of this look like in 10 years? 2029 is sure to bring about change in music just as time brings change to other industries. Look what’s happening with the car business now around autonomous vehicles and the beginning stages of driving becoming a thing of the past. We took a look into our crystal ball to highlight 10 ways the music industry will change in 10 years.

Continue Reading

