Thousands Come Out To Watch Nipsey Hussle Funeral Procession In Los Angeles

A final victory lap.

The silver hearse carrying Nipsey Hussle’s casket traveled through Los Angeles following a massive memorial service at the Staples Center Thursday (April 11), as thousands of fans came out to pay respects to the slain rapper, and to catch a glimpse of his coffin as it was driven through the city.

Mourners packed the streets to honor the “Rack In The Middle” rapper along the 25-mile route which included a stop at Nipsey’s the Marathon Clothing store located in the neighborhood where he was raised.

The procession began at the Staples Center and traveled through Watts and Inglewood, before passing Nipsey’s clothing store. The procession ended just over two miles away from the store at the Angelus Funeral Home located on Crenshaw Blvd. A private service for family and friends was held at the funeral home Wednesday (April 10).

A shooting was reported in South Los Angeles Thursday, though the outbreak of violence was not along the exact route of the procession. One person was killed and four people were left injured in a drive-by shooting at 103rd and Main street, according to a tweet from LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

Nipsey will be buried in Forrest Lawn Memorial Park Hollywood Hill and fans are permitted to send flowers to his grave, The Blast reports. The 33-year-old Los Angeles native and activist was gunned down outside of his store on March 31.

See photos from the funeral procession below as well as video footage.