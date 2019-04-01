Nipsey Hussle's Gang Violence Summit Will Still Happen
"...Everyone was 'excited about all the possibilities' that could result from the face-to-face meeting."
Nipsey Hussle had plans to meet with members of the Los Angeles Police Department for a Gang Violence Summit later today (Apr. 1). However, the Victory Lap MC was killed Sunday (Mar. 31) in front of his Los Angeles clothing store.
Despite the heart-wrenching news, the summit will go on as planned in honor of the musician, who worked tirelessly to help communities with incidents of gun violence. TMZ reports that at the request of Roc Nation’s Jay Brown, the meeting will happen as scheduled.
“We ([LAPD Police Chief Michael Moore] and I ) were meeting , at the request of @NipseyHussle with him and @rocnation tomorrow at 4pm to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids,” Los Angeles Police Commissioner Steve Sobroff wrote hours after the 33-year-old was killed. “I’m so very sad.”
Sobroff told the gossip site that he wishes the meeting had occurred earlier, but he assures everyone was “excited about all the possibilities” that could result from the face-to-face meeting.
Hussle’s murder is still under investigation by police. The LAPD is reportedly looking for a black male, who is believed to have fired fatal shots at the Grammy-nominated MC.
