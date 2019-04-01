Nipsey Hussle x PUMA Hoops LA Court Refurbishment
Nipsey Hussle's Gang Violence Summit Will Still Happen

April 1, 2019 - 7:36 pm by J'na Jefferson

"...Everyone was 'excited about all the possibilities' that could result from the face-to-face meeting."

Nipsey Hussle had plans to meet with members of the Los Angeles Police Department for a Gang Violence Summit later today (Apr. 1). However, the Victory Lap MC was killed Sunday (Mar. 31) in front of his Los Angeles clothing store.

Despite the heart-wrenching news, the summit will go on as planned in honor of the musician, who worked tirelessly to help communities with incidents of gun violence. TMZ reports that at the request of Roc Nation’s Jay Brown, the meeting will happen as scheduled.

“We ([LAPD Police Chief Michael Moore] and I ) were meeting , at the request of  @NipseyHussle with him and @rocnation tomorrow at 4pm to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids,” Los Angeles Police Commissioner Steve Sobroff wrote hours after the 33-year-old was killed. “I’m so very sad.”

Sobroff told the gossip site that he wishes the meeting had occurred earlier, but he assures everyone was “excited about all the possibilities” that could result from the face-to-face meeting.

Hussle’s murder is still under investigation by police. The LAPD is reportedly looking for a black male, who is believed to have fired fatal shots at the Grammy-nominated MC.

Nipsey Hussle Fatally Shot Outside His Los Angeles Store: Report

2018 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by SPRITE - Night 3
Alleged Friend Of Nipsey Hussle Debunks Death Conspiracy Theories

According to a man who is reportedly a friend of the late-Nipsey Hussle, his death by gunshot wound was the result of a verbal confrontation.

In a phone call posted to the YouTube channel All Viral Access Media, the unnamed man, who reportedly came up with Hussle during his mixtape days, debunked online theories that the Victory Lap rapper's death was a government hit.

"I'm tell you like this... this my boy, I'm not taking that like that. In life, I understand what he doing," he says in regard to the philanthropic work Hussle was doing and the documentary he was working on about the life of Dr. Sebi.

"[Many men] just got this mentality of goin' hard and being like this, you know what I mean? Nipsey just got a chance to express himself on a bigger platform," he continued. "But nah, that ain't no government thing on Nipsey... I'm not taking it like that, I'm taking it what the word is... that just speaks to how big he got, that people would even start to speak that way... this is unfortunate street business."

The man says that Hussle's death was the result of an unnamed man being called out by the late-MC regarding rumors that he was a snitch. This same account was told to sources of TMZ.

"This was a man getting confronted about his past, told him he was a snitch," he said. '"Don't come around with that... not that nobody was gonna harm him for being a snitch...' [that was] Nipsey on some solid sh*t, and the n***a couldn't handle that in his heart. He came back in and touched this young brother, man." To confirm his thoughts, he plainly stated, "the streets know this, where we at and the heart of where Nipsey's from."

Listen to his comments below around the one-minute mark.

nipsey-hussle-surveillance-video-1554164202
Surveillance Footage Of Nipsey Hussle Shooting Surfaces

A surveillance camera from a store adjacent to Marathon Clothing in Los Angeles captured what appears to be the murder of rapper and store owner, Nipsey Hussle.

In the footage obtained by TMZ, an unidentified man emerging from what appears to be an alley opens fire, causing several people to flee. According to the gossip site, a longer version of the footage shows a man coming towards Hussle and firing three separate times.

"After the third time, [the man] kicks Nipsey and flees back toward the alley ... where we initially saw him enter the video," TMZ reports. According to their sources, the Victory Lap MC reportedly had a "tense" conversation with the man. Hussle reportedly asked if the man snitched to cops in the past. After feeling "disrespected" by the conversation, the man left and returned to seek revenge.

"Police have only described the shooter as a black male in his 20s, and say he escaped in a vehicle driven by a woman," TMZ continues.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed that Hussle, 33, died from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and head. They are treating the manner of death as a homicide, and his alleged murderer is still at-large.

The video clip can be seen over on TMZ. (Warning: The following video is graphic and may be triggering. Viewer discretion is advised.)

Khalid Performs For His Biggest Spotify Fans To Celebrate His Forthcoming Album Free Spirit
Khalid Announces North American Tour To Support 'Free Spirit' Album

Khalid is embarking on his first headlining world tour. The “Talk” musician, whose album Free Spirit drops on Apr. 5, broke the exciting news on his Instagram page.

“I just wanna thank you guys so much for making this possible man life is a dream!!” he wrote. “I love u guys so much, and I can’t wait to bring @clairo on the road with me! Hope to see you there ❤️ MORE INFO SOON.” Elsewhere in the post, the Texas-bred artist wrote that “not even” three years ago, he was performing in coffee shops hoping for his big break.

Khalid’s tour kicks off in Phoenix on Jun. 20, and will hit major cities such as Las Vegas, Denver, Houston, Chicago, New York and more, before finally concluding in Miami on Aug. 17. Musician Clairo will accompany him on special dates.

Tickets go on sale via LiveNation on Apr. 5, and presale tickets are available on Apr. 2. Check out his entire list of tour dates below.

June 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena June 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena June 23 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego June 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center June 28 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena June 29 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center July 1 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center July 4 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place July 7 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome July 9 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena July 12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center July 14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center July 16 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center July 18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center July 19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena July 21 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center July 23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center July 25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center July 26 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena July 28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena July 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena July 31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden August 3 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena August 4 – Hartford, CT @ XL CENTER August 6 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena August 8 – Montreal, QC @ The Bell Centre August 10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden August 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center August 13 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center August 14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena August 16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center August 17 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

 

View this post on Instagram

 

my first North American Arena tour. wow. Not even 3 years ago, I can remember doing my first show in a coffee shop haha this is unbelievable. I just wanna thank you guys so much for making this possible man life is a dream!! I love u guys so much, and I can’t wait to bring @clairo on the road with me! Hope to see you there ❤️ MORE INFO SOON

A post shared by Khalid (خالد) (@thegr8khalid) on Mar 29, 2019 at 10:57am PDT

