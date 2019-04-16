The Kids Are All Right: Nipsey Hussle Reportedly Left His Kids Financially Set
While the charitable donations are appreciated by his family, Hussle ensured that his children and family would be just fine.
According to TMZ, the family of Nipsey Hussle has reportedly rejected crowdfunding donations from fans. While the charitable donations are appreciated, Hussle reportedly left his children financially well off.
"Nipsey was remembered as a savvy businessman during his celebration of life ... and for good reason," reports the site. "We're told he owned all of his master recordings, his Marathon Clothing store, and he also set up multiple trust funds to make sure his kids and family would never need a handout." Nipsey is survived by two children, Emani and Kross Asghedom.
Reports state that former NFL player Reggie Bush and his wife Lilit Avagyan were attempting to set up a GoFundMe for Hussle's children. However, Hussle's close friend Karen Civil shut the unauthorized campaign down. Before being removed from the site, Bush and Avagyan's GoFundMe page raised $13,000 of a $100,000 goal. As the defunct page said, the money was going to be "transferred directly into a trust that was created solely for his legacy, his two children, Kross and Emani."
"We're told the family is grateful for the outpouring of support, but as one source put it -- Nip just wouldn't want it that way, and since he left his family financially secure ... it's just not necessary," TMZ continues.
